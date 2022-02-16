Lanzarote Olympic Regatta – Mike Beckett leads ILCA 7 on first day

Leader ILCA 7 – Mike Beckett GBR

Leader 49er – Andrew Mollerus and Ian MacDiarmid USA

Leader 49erFX – Ronja Grönblom and Veera Hokka FIN

Very different conditions for the second half of the Lanzarote International Regatta which got underway Wednesday with racing for the two 49er fleets and the Laser ILCA 7.

The men’s Laser ILCA 7 event completed three races for the 33 entries with Britain’s Mike Beckett (2, 6, 2) holding a two point lead.

In second place is Nooa Laukkanen of Finland with 12 points and third Elliot Hanson of Britain on 13 points.

In the men’s 49er event, three races were completed, but a number of the 26 teams failed to complete or compete in all or some of the races.

This included the new British pairing of Dylan Fletcher and Rhos Hawes, who did not record a finish. While James Peters and Fynn Sterritt only recorded one result, a third in the first race.

Britain’s Chris Taylor and James Grummett (27, 5, 1) did finish two races, winning the second, while Nicholas Robins and Daniel Budden (27, 9, 6) also managed two races, they sit down the table until the discard kicks-in.

Overall 49er leaders are the American pair, Andrew Mollerus and Ian MacDiarmid (9, 1, 2) tied on 12 points with Maximilian Stingele and Linov Scheel (2, 3, 7) of Germany.

In the women’s 49erFX, again three races completed, and leaders are Finland’s Ronja Grönblom and Veera Hokka (2, 3, 3) with eight points.

In second place are Patricia Suarez and Maria Cantero of Spain with 19 points and in third place Isaura Maenhaut and Anouk Geurts who won two races but missed the first race, they have 22 points.

Britain’s Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton are in fourth place with 22 points and the new pairing of Freya Black and Saskia Tidey 12th with 33 points.

Men ILCA 7 – Leaders after 3 races (33 entries)

1st GBR 7 Michael BECKETT 2 6 2 – – 10 pts

2nd FIN 219212 Nooa LAUKKANEN 1 7 4 – – 12 pts

3rd GBR 3 Elliot HANSON 7 5 1 – – 13 pts

4th GER 217095 Philipp BUHL 5 3 7 – – 15 pts

5th FRA 216306 Bernaz JUAN BAPTISTA 3 2 11 – – 16 pts

6th NOR 4 Hermann TOMASGAARD 9 9 6 – – 24 pts

7th ESP 1 Joan CARDONA 12 11 3 – – 26 pts

8th ESP 211710 Joel RODRIGUEZ PEREZ 8 8 10 – – 26 pts

9th FIN 5 Kaarle TAPPER 11 1 15 – – 27 pts

10th GER 1 Nik Aaron WILLIM 14 4 9 – – 27 pts

11th FIN 217648 Valtteri UUSITALO 4 12 17 – – 33 pts

12th TUR 12 Yigit Yalcin CITAK 6 15 13 – – 34 pts

13th GBR 6 Sam WHALEY 20 21 5 – – 46 pts

Women 49erFX – Leaders after 3 races (18 entries)

1st FIN 40 Ronja GRÖNBLOM and Veera HOKKA 2 3 3 – – 8 pts

2nd ESP 21 Patricia SUAREZ and Maria CANTERO 6 5 8 – – 19 pts

3rd BEL 240 Isaura MAENHAUT and Anouk GEURTS DNC 1 1 – – 22 pts

4th GBR 230 Megan BRICKWOOD and Stephanie ORTON 5 6 11 – – 22 pts

5th FRA 503 Lara GRANIER and Amelie RIOU 8 8 6 – – 22 pts

6th BRA 12 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 1 2 UFD – – 23 pts

7th POL 11 Aleksandra MELZACKA and Sandra JANKOWIAK 12 9 2 – – 23 pts

8th CAN 25 Ali TEN HOVE and Mariah MILLEN 3 12 9 – – 24 pts

9th NOR 10 Pia DAHL ANDERSEN and Nora EDLAND 11 4 10 – – 25 pts

10th ESP 411 Marina GARAU and Carlota GARCIA 9 11 7 – – 27 pts

11th NOR 6 Helene NÆSS and Marie RØNNINGEN 4 7 UFD – – 31 pts

12th GBR 2 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY 7 13 13 – – 33 pts

Men 49er – Leaders after 3 races (26 entries)

1st USA 43 Andrew MOLLERUS and Ian MACDIARMID 9 1 2 – – 12 pts

2nd GER 911 Maximilian STINGELE and Linov SCHEEL 2 3 7 – – 12 pts

3rd ESP 74 Diego BOTIN and Florian TRITTEL PAUL 1 6 8 – – 15 pts

4th GER 22 Jakob MEGGENDORFER and Andreas SPRANGER 5 7 3 – – 15 pts

5th AUT 128 Keanu PRETTNER and Jakob FLACHBERGER 6 2 11 – – 19 pts

6th ESP 917 Andrés BARRIO and Antonio TORRADO 8 13 4 – – 25 pts

7th ESP 317 Albert TORRES and Elías ARETZ 4 11 10 – – 25 pts

8th SUI 133 Joshua RICHNER and Nilo SCHÄRER 10 10 9 – – 29 pts

9th GBR 284 Chris TAYLOR and James GRUMMETT UFD 5 1 – – 33 pts

10th SUI 129 Maxime BACHELIN and Arno DE PLANTA UFD 4 5 – – 36 pts

11th GBR 140 Nicholas ROBINS and Daniel BUDDEN UFD 9 6 – – 42 pts

