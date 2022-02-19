Lanzarote Olympic Classes Regatta – Medal Race day

Medal race day at the Lanzarote International Regatta and overall winners were . . .

49er – Diego Botin and Florian Trittel ESP

ILCA 7 – Hermann Tomasgaard NOR

49erFX – Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze BRA

Diego Botin and Florian Trittel of Spain finished with a flourish, winning the 49er Medal race ahead of Keanu Prettner and Jakob Flachberger of Austria.

This gave Botin and Trittel a crushing overall victory, with a 26 point advantage over Jakob Meggendorfer and Andreas Spranger of Germany, with Prettner and Flachberger taking third place.

Chris Taylor and James Grummett were best of the Brits in sixth, with Nicholas Robins and Dan Budden also making the medal race to finish eighth overall.

Britain’s James Peters and Fynn Sterritt missed a couple of races and picked up a BFD to finish 14th overall, while Dylan Fletcher and Rhos Hawes also missed some races to finish 17th on their first competitive outing.

In the women’s 49erFX Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze of Brazil confirmed their overall victory, finishing second behind Finland’s Ronja Grönblom and Veera Hokka in the Medal race.

Grael and Kunze finished with a nine point advantage over Grönblom and Hokka, with Helene Naess and Marie Ronnington of Norway taking third place.

Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey finished in ninth overall, with Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton in tenth place.

Things got very messy for the Brits in the final two Laser ILCA 7 fleet races.

Overnight leader Elliot Hanson won the first race but then picked up a BFD (his second) knocking him out of overall contention.

While second placed Mike Beckett had a 6 and 2, opening the way for Hermann Tomasgaard of Norway and Germany’s Nik Aaron to challenge in the double-point medal race.

Aaron won the medal race moving him into second overall and a point ahead of Beckett . . . while Hermann Tomasgaard was able to snatch overall victory with an eighth place in the medal race.

Having to count one of his BFDs, there was no way back for Hanson who finished fifth in the medal race and off the podium in seventh overall.

Men 49er – Final after Medal race (25 entries)

1st ESP 74 Diego BOTIN and Florian TRITTEL PAUL 2 – – 38 pts

2nd GER 22 Jakob MEGGENDORFER and Andreas SPRANGER 16 – – 64 pts

3rd AUT 128 Keanu PRETTNER and Jakob FLACHBERGER 4 – – 70 pts

4th GER 911 Maximilian STINGELE and Linov SCHEEL 6 – – 73 pts

5th SUI 129 Maxime BACHELIN and Arno DE PLANTA 14 – – 75 pts

6th GBR 284 Chris TAYLOR and James GRUMMETT 12 – – 77 pts

7th ESP 917 Andrés BARRIO and Antonio TORRADO 10 – – 78 pts

8th GBR 140 Nicholas ROBINS and Daniel BUDDEN 8 – – 81 pts

9th USA 6 Andrew MOLLERUS and Ian MACDIARMID 18 – – 81 pts

10th ESP 317 Albert TORRES and Elías ARETZ 20 – – 88 pts

Women 49erFX – Final after Medal race (18 entries)

1st BRA 12 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 4 – – 32 pts

2nd FIN 40 Ronja GRÖNBLOM and Veera HOKKA 2 – – 41 pts

3rd NOR 6 Helene NÆSS and Marie RØNNINGEN 8 – – 44 pts

4th CAN 25 Ali TEN HOVE and Mariah MILLEN 12 – – 60 pts

5th FRA 503 Lara GRANIER and Amelie RIOU 6 – – 63 pts

6th ESP 21 Patricia SUAREZ and Maria CANTERO 14 – – 67 pts

7th POL 11 Aleksandra MELZACKA and Sandra JANKOWIAK 18 – – 68 pts

8th BEL 240 Isaura MAENHAUT and Anouk GEURTS 10 – – 86 pts

9th GBR 2 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY 16 – – 89 pts

10th GBR 230 Megan BRICKWOOD and Stephanie ORTON 20 – – 98 pts

Men ILCA 7 – Final after Medal race (33 entries)

1st NOR Hermann TOMASGAARD 16 – – 52 pts

2nd GER Nik Aaron WILLIM 2 – – 54 pts

3rd GBR Michael BECKETT 18 – – 55 pts

4th FRA Bernaz JUAN BAPTISTA 4 – – 59 pts

5th GER Philipp BUHL 6 – – 64 pts

6th FIN Kaarle TAPPER 12 – – 66 pts

7th GBR Elliot HANSON 10 – – 70 pts

8th GBR Lorenzo CHIAVARINI 8 – – 78 pts

9th ESP Joel RODRIGUEZ PEREZ 14 – – 97 pts

10th FIN Nooa LAUKKANEN 20 – – 108 pts

Full results available here . . .