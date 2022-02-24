RORC Caribbean 600 – Maserati winner of MOCRA Class

Winner of the MOCRA Class after time correction is Giovanni Soldini’s Maserati Multi70 Maserati.

Consolation for their photo-finish second place to new race record holder Argo (USA).

The IRC Super Zero winner is decided with the 100ft Comanche (CAY), skippered by Mitch Booth, taking the prize.

Out on the race course, still in the balance are class honours for Class40, IRC One and IRC Two.

The overall winner of the RORC Caribbean 600 is still to be absolute, but should be decided today, Thursday 24 February.