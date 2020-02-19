Palamós International Optimist Trophy – Final Day

More than 500 competitors arrived for the 31st Palamós International Optimist Trophy, but unfortunately the breeze was less reliable.

Carl Krause was the overall winner of the Palamós International Optimist Trophy. Tied for second place were Spain’s Marc Mesquida and Germany’s Caspata Ilgenstein.

Third place on the podium was Alex Demurtras from Italy.

Maayan Shemesh of Israel won the prize for top girl (7th overall).



Leading British competitor was Santiago Sesto-Cosby from the Royal Lymington YC in 26th place.

Germany won the Nations Cup Trophy for second consecutive year.

Palamós International Optimist Trophy – Final leaders counting 3 races (501+ entries)

1st GER 1416 Carl KRAUSE 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd GER 1414 Caspar ILGENSTEIN 2 1 2 – – 5 pts

3rd ESP 732 Marc MESQUIDA BARCELÓ 2 1 2 – – 5 pts

4th ITA 117 Alex DEMURTAS 1 2 3 – – 6 pts

5th GER 1533 Leon JOST 6 1 1 – – 8 pts

6th SUI 1762 Boris HIRSCH 1 2 5 – – 8 pts

7th ISR 59 Maayan SHEMESH 1 2 6 – – 9 pts

8th HUN 2005 Levente BORDA 3 4 2 – – 9 pts

9th ESP 2770 Izan CODINACHS TORREJON 2 7 2 – – 11 pts

10th FRA 255 Wandrille DELMAS 3 2 6 – – 11 pts

11th ESP 2854 Mateo CODOÑER ALEMANY 3 4 4 – – 11 pts

12th THA 1878 Weka BHANUBANDH 4 1 7 – – 12 pts

13th SUI 1910 Marie MAZUAY 2 6 4 – – 12 pts

14th SUI 1571 Viktoria JEDLINSKA 5 4 3 – – 12 pts

15th ITA 3 Lorenzo GHIROTTI 5 2 6 – – 13 pts

16th RUS 221 Artem MAKSIMKIN 6 3 4 – – 13 pts

17th IRL 1622 Rocco WRIGHT 10 3 1 – – 14 pts

18th BEL 1209 Boris DE WILDE 9 4 1 – – 14 pts

19th ITA 1 Mose’ BELLOMI 5 5 5 – – 15 pts

20th SWE 4775 Erik BENGTSSON 4 8 4 – – 16 pts

Leading GBR:

26th Santiago SESTO-COSBY Royal Lymington YC 8 7 6 – – 21 pts

53th Robert MAWDSLEY Hayling Island SC 7 22 10 – – 39 pts

57th Arwen FFLUR Llandudno WKSC 19 12 10 – – 41 pts

61st Finian MORRIS Papercourt SC 10 13 20 – – 43 pts

69th Oscar MORGAN-HARRIS Royal Southern YC 19 15 13 – – 47 pts

75th Josh LYTTLE Datchet SC 36 6 8 – – 50 pts

124th Felicity BRELLISFORD Corinthian Otters 23 29 29 – – 81 pts

