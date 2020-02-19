Palamós International Optimist Trophy – Final Day

More than 500 competitors arrived for the 31st Palamós International Optimist Trophy, but unfortunately the breeze was less reliable.
Carl Krause was the overall winner of the Palamós International Optimist Trophy. Tied for second place were Spain’s Marc Mesquida and Germany’s Caspata Ilgenstein.
Third place on the podium was Alex Demurtras from Italy.
Maayan Shemesh of Israel won the prize for top girl (7th overall).
Leading British competitor was Santiago Sesto-Cosby from the Royal Lymington YC in 26th place.
Germany won the Nations Cup Trophy for second consecutive year.
Palamós International Optimist Trophy – Final leaders counting 3 races (501+ entries)
1st GER 1416 Carl KRAUSE 1 1 1 – – 3 pts
2nd GER 1414 Caspar ILGENSTEIN 2 1 2 – – 5 pts
3rd ESP 732 Marc MESQUIDA BARCELÓ 2 1 2 – – 5 pts
4th ITA 117 Alex DEMURTAS 1 2 3 – – 6 pts
5th GER 1533 Leon JOST 6 1 1 – – 8 pts
6th SUI 1762 Boris HIRSCH 1 2 5 – – 8 pts
7th ISR 59 Maayan SHEMESH 1 2 6 – – 9 pts
8th HUN 2005 Levente BORDA 3 4 2 – – 9 pts
9th ESP 2770 Izan CODINACHS TORREJON 2 7 2 – – 11 pts
10th FRA 255 Wandrille DELMAS 3 2 6 – – 11 pts
11th ESP 2854 Mateo CODOÑER ALEMANY 3 4 4 – – 11 pts
12th THA 1878 Weka BHANUBANDH 4 1 7 – – 12 pts
13th SUI 1910 Marie MAZUAY 2 6 4 – – 12 pts
14th SUI 1571 Viktoria JEDLINSKA 5 4 3 – – 12 pts
15th ITA 3 Lorenzo GHIROTTI 5 2 6 – – 13 pts
16th RUS 221 Artem MAKSIMKIN 6 3 4 – – 13 pts
17th IRL 1622 Rocco WRIGHT 10 3 1 – – 14 pts
18th BEL 1209 Boris DE WILDE 9 4 1 – – 14 pts
19th ITA 1 Mose’ BELLOMI 5 5 5 – – 15 pts
20th SWE 4775 Erik BENGTSSON 4 8 4 – – 16 pts
Leading GBR:
26th Santiago SESTO-COSBY Royal Lymington YC 8 7 6 – – 21 pts
53th Robert MAWDSLEY Hayling Island SC 7 22 10 – – 39 pts
57th Arwen FFLUR Llandudno WKSC 19 12 10 – – 41 pts
61st Finian MORRIS Papercourt SC 10 13 20 – – 43 pts
69th Oscar MORGAN-HARRIS Royal Southern YC 19 15 13 – – 47 pts
75th Josh LYTTLE Datchet SC 36 6 8 – – 50 pts
124th Felicity BRELLISFORD Corinthian Otters 23 29 29 – – 81 pts