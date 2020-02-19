Flying Fifteen Europeans take centre stage

The 2020 Flying Fifteen European Championship will be held in conjunction with the French Flying Fifteen National Championship.

In what is a quiet year for the UK class – in between world championship years – the European Championship will take centre stage at Morgat, Brest, France, from 21 to 23 May, 2020.

Morgat Bay is an excellent racing area, and Crozon a wonderful holiday spot.

The scheduled format is for 3 days of racing (Thursday – Saturday), with 3 races a day.

Organisation is in the hands of the Ecole Navale with the help of the local clubs (CNCM for Morgat).

The organisation provides lodging, breakfast and dinner, all included in the entry fee.

For more information and entry details visit the regatta website: https://www.gpen.fr

Also to be noted are the Flying Fifteen UK National Championships which will take place at Hayling Island SC from 30 July to 2 August 2020.

See early bird entry details on the HISC website: https://www.hisc.co.uk

And the next F15 World Championship will be in held Fremantle, Australia in February 2021.

