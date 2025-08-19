Flying 15 World Championship – Vials and Turner maintain the pressure

Just one race after the Flying 15 competitors returned to the water for the second half of the 2025 World Championships.

Russell Peters and Zeb Elliott were the race 5 winners, ahead of overall leaders Graham Vials and Chris Turner and third placed Ben McGrane and Russ Clark. Peters and Elliott are now 7th overall.

In fourth were Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett maintaining their fourth place overall.

Fifth place finishers were Pete and Jo Allam, their best result so far this week, they are 35th overall.

The 12 knot starting breeze failed to continue for long, dropping to 3 knots by the finish and leaving 12 boats outside the time-limit. They will get a TLE score of number of finishers +1.

Time is also running out for anyone to upset a sixth world title victory for Graham Vials and Chris Turner . . . Just two days and a maximum five races.

Flying 15 Worlds – Leaders after 5 races (82 entries)

1st GBR Graham Vials / Chris Turner – – 1 1 -5 1 2 – – 5 pts

2nd GBR Ben McGrane / Russ Clark – – -6 2 1 3 3 – – 9 pts

3rd GBR Andrew Mckee / Richard Jones – – 3 5 2 2 -18 – – 12 pts

4th GBR Jeremy Davy / Martin Huett – – 2 6 3 -9 4 – – 15 pts

5th GBR Hamish Mackay / Andrew Lawson – – 7 -9 4 4 7 – – 22 pts

6th GBR Ian Pinnell / Ian Cadwallader – – 4 3 13 6 -21 – – 26 pts

7th GBR Russell Peters / Zeb Elliott – – 8 -17 12 11 1 – – 32 pts

8th GBR Charles Apthorp / Charlie Apthorp – – 5 8 -17 13 12 – – 38 pts

9th GBR Andrew Jameson / Matt Alvarado – – 9 11.5 11 -17 9 – – 40.5 pts

10th GBR Richard Whitworth / Ben Scroogle – – 10 7 -23 19 6 – – 42 pts

11th GBR Greg Wells / David Tulloch – – 13 4 -22 15 15 – – 47 pts

12th GBR Mike Hart / Simon Childs – – 19 16 6 10 -26 – – 51 pts

13th AUS Nick Jerwood / Greg Tonnison – – -83 13 7 5 27 – – 52 pts

14th GBR Andrew Tunnicliffe / Richard Rigg – – 15 10 19 8 -35 – – 52 pts

15th GBR Ben Cooper / Richard Bundock – – -17 11 16 12 13 – – 52 pts

16th ESP James Waugh / Oskar Tullberg – – -21 20 10 14 10 – – 54 pts

17th GBR Chris Waples / Simon Weatherill – – 26 12 14 7 -44 – – 59 pts

18th AUS Michael Dunbar / Paul Dunbar – – 11 14 20 20 -41 – – 65 pts

19th IRL Dermot Flaherty / Brendan Mcdonagh – – -32 19 25 24 14 – – 82 pts

20th GBR Keith Byers / Jim Hunt – – 18 -83 18 23 23 – – 82 pts

Full results available here . . .

The PRO-SET® Epoxy Propels Ovington Boats Flying 15 championship is hosted by Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy, 15 to 21 August 2025