SB20 European Championships 2025 – John Pollard’s team Xcellent leads

After two demanding days and six races, John Pollard’s team Xcellent (GBR) still leads the SB20 European Championship in Ostend after a relentless day on the North Sea.

Polland has five race wins and a 5th place discard giving them a 12 point advantage over Michael O’Connor’s (IRL) TED, who are tied on 17 pts with Hendrik Witzmann’s (UAE) Desert Eagle.

SB20 European Championship – Leaders after 6 races

1st GBR 3834 POLLARD – – 5 pts

2nd IRL 3809 O’CONNOR – – 17 pts

3rd UAE 3843 WITZMANN – – 17 pts

4th FRA 3580 LOISEAU – – 25 pts

5th IRL 3739 DEMPSEY – – 26 pts

6th FRA 3653 GARRETA – – 28 pts

7th SGP 3750 RAZMILOVIC – – 29 pts

8th POR 3581 CABRAL – – 41 pts

9th SGP 3845 REILLY – – 42 pts

10th FRA3837 LAMBERT – – 43 pts

Link to overall results: https://bit.ly/SB20Euros2025