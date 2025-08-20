SB20 European Championships 2025 – John Pollard’s team Xcellent leads

After two demanding days and six races, John Pollard’s team Xcellent (GBR) still leads the SB20 European Championship in Ostend after a relentless day on the North Sea.
Polland has five race wins and a 5th place discard giving them a 12 point advantage over Michael O’Connor’s (IRL) TED, who are tied on 17 pts with Hendrik Witzmann’s (UAE) Desert Eagle.
SB20 European Championship – Leaders after 6 races
1st GBR 3834 POLLARD – – 5 pts
2nd IRL 3809 O’CONNOR – – 17 pts
3rd UAE 3843 WITZMANN – – 17 pts
4th FRA 3580 LOISEAU – – 25 pts
5th IRL 3739 DEMPSEY – – 26 pts
6th FRA 3653 GARRETA – – 28 pts
7th SGP 3750 RAZMILOVIC – – 29 pts
8th POR 3581 CABRAL – – 41 pts
9th SGP 3845 REILLY – – 42 pts
10th FRA3837 LAMBERT – – 43 pts
Link to overall results: https://bit.ly/SB20Euros2025