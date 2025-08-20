Flying 15 World Championship – Vials and Turner reach out for sixth title

Two out of three race wins on the penultimate day took Graham Vials and Chris Turner within a whisker of their 6th Flying 15 World Championship title.

Andrew Mckee and Richard Jones won the first race of the day, with Vials and Turner down in 6th, but it was a blip . . . and they were back in front for wins in races 7 and 8 to post a ten point overall lead, going into the final day.

Mckee and Jones added a 7 and 2 to nail second on the leaderboard with 22 pts, Ben McGrane and Russ Clark posting a -12, 6, 9, to slip to third tied on 30 pts with Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett after a 2, 5, 8 scoreline.

Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson (8, 3, -20) retain 5th overall with 42 pts, while flying into 6th place, from 13th, were Nick Jerwood and Greg Tonnison with a high grade 3, 2, 4 scoreline for 61 pts.

Another Aussie pair making waves were Lewis Davies and John Radnell who took 3rd in the final race of the day, they are 22nd overall.

Thursday will see a possible two races, if at least race 9 is completed, a second discard will kick-in. Graham Vials and Chris Turner’s score includes fiver race wins, with a ten point lead what could go wrong?

2025 Flying 15 World Championship

Leaders after 8 races 1 discard (82 entries)

1st GBR Graham Vials / Chris Turner – – 12 pts

2nd GBR Andrew Mckee / Richard Jones – – 22 pts

3rd GBR Ben McGrane / Russ Clark – – 30 pts

4th GBR Jeremy Davy / Martin Huett – – 30 pts

5th GBR Hamish Mackay / Andrew Lawson – – 42 pts

6th AUS Nick Jerwood / Greg Tonnison – – 61 pts

7th GBR Ian Pinnell / Ian Cadwallader – – 70 pts

8th GBR Richard Whitworth / Ben Scroogle – – 74 pts

9th GBR Russell Peters / Zeb Elliott – – 82 pts

10th GBR Greg Wells / David Tulloch – – 99 pts

11th GBR Andrew Tunnicliffe / Richard Rigg – – 102 pts

12th GBR Ben Cooper / Richard Bundock – – 104 pts

13th GBR Andrew Jameson / Matt Alvarado – – 105.3 pts

14th ESP James Waugh / Oskar Tullberg – – 111 pts

15th GBR Mike Hart / Simon Childs – – 116 pts

16th GBR Charles Apthorp / Charlie Apthorp – – 117 pts

17th GBR David Mckee / Mal Hartland – – 135 pts

18th IRL Peter Kennedy / Stephen Kane – – 153 pts

19th NZL Sally Garrett / Neil Easton – – 154 pts

20th GBR Keith Byers / Jim Hunt – – 154 pts

Full results available here . . .

The PRO-SET® Epoxy Propels Ovington Boats Flying 15 championship is hosted by Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy, 15 to 21 August 2025