Flying 15 World Championship – Vials and Turner finish as they started

Graham Vials and Chris Turner finished as they started . . . Flying 15 World Champions

Graham Vials and Chris Turner won the final race, to finish the 2025 Worlds with 8 pts from a 1, 1, 1, 2, 1, 1, 1 scoreline after discard, giving them their 6th Flying 15 World Championship Title.

In second are Andrew Mckee and Richard Jones with 21 pts, and third Ben McGrane and Russ Clark with 28 pts.

2025 Flying 15 World Championship – Final

Leaders after 9 races 2 discard (82 entries)

1st GBR 4144 Vials / Turner – – 8 pts

2nd GBR 4005 Mckee / Jones – – 21 pts

3rd GBR 4002 McGrane / Clark – – 28 pts

4th GBR 3760 Davy / Huett – – 30 pts

5th GBR 4117 Mackay / Lawson – – 36 pts

6th AUS 4105 Jerwood / Tonnison – – 38 pts

7th GBR 4107 Peters / Elliott – – 64 pts

8th GBR 4114 Whitworth / Scroogle – – 65 pts

9th GBR 4142 Pinnell / Cadwallader – – 67 pts

10th GBR 4145 Jameson / Alvarado – – 82.3 pts

11th GBR 4124 Tunnicliffe / Rigg – – 86 pts

12th GBR 4112 Wells / Tulloch – – 88 pts

13th GBR 3904 Cooper / Bundock – – 104 pts

14th GBR 4141 Waples / Weatherill – – 108 pts

15th ESP 4131 Waugh / Tullberg – – 111 pts

16th GBR 4065 Mckee / Hartland – – 115 pts

17th GBR 4143 Apthorp / Apthorp – – 117 pts

18th GBR 4132 Hart / Childs – – 117 pts

19th AUS 3586 Davies / Radnell – – 138 pts

20th IRL 4134 Kennedy / Kane – – 141 pts

Full results available here . . .

The PRO-SET® Epoxy Propels Ovington Boats Flying 15 World Championship was hosted by Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy, 15 to 21 August 2025.