Sydney Hobart Race – Gough and Saul take 2-Handed Line Honours

Sidewinder of Rob Gough and John Saul takes the 2-Handed Line Honours.

Rob Gough and John Saul sailing Sidewinder, take Rolex Sydney Hobart Race inaugural 2-Handed Line Honours at 20:40 hrs Thursday (AUS), in an elapsed time of 4 days 7 hours and 12 mins.

Gough is best known as a former windsurfing and Moth champion and top SB20 sailor.

For the first time in the history of the Sydney Hobart, Two-Handed entrants competed alongside their fully-crewed rivals.

Sidewinder was previously named Jasmine Flyer and successfully raced out of Britain in the Normandy Channel Race, RORC Caribbean and Global Ocean Race

Expected to finish in second place is Disko Trooper_Contender Sailcloth of Jules Hall and Jan ‘Clogs’ Scholten.

In the main race all eyes are now on the Tattersall Cup, the overall handicap trophy for the Sydney Hobart Race . . .



