Peter Harburg’s Black Jack finished 1st after 02:12:37:17 29 Dec 01:37:17 AM (AUS time)

Watch a LIVE stream of the Line Honours finish to the 2021 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.

Peter Harburg’s Black Jack has a lead of 15 nautical miles over Christian Beck’s LawConnect, and a further four nautical miles from the David Witt-skippered SHK Scallywag, as they approach the finish line in Hobart.