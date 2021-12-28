Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – Day 3 Battle for Line Honours

The big three continue to battle for Rolex Sydney Hobart Race, Line Honours



At 11:00 hrs (UK) Tuesday morning Peter Harburg’s Black Jack has a lead of 11 nautical miles over Christian Beck’s LawConnect, and a further four nautical miles from the David Witt-skippered SHK Scallywag.

But that could all drastically change on the Derwent River, which Sydney Hobart history has shown does happen to the frustration of all.

Even fourth placed 80-footer Stefan Racing, skippered by co-owner Grant Wharington, could feature if the wind shuts-down as the leaders enter the final stage.

Sidewinder of Rob Gough and John Saul leads the 2-Handed Line Honours from Disko Trooper Contender Sailcloth of Jules Hall and Jan Scholten, with 292nm to sail.

With 170nm to sail, Craig Neil’s Quest now leads the Fully Crewed IRC fleet with a tight pack, comprising Celestial and Smuggler, led by Matt Allen’s Ichi Ban, nipping at their heels.

Rolex Sydney Hobart Race at 11:00 (UK) 28 Dec Leaders:

1st Black Jack – – Peter Harburg Monaco – DTG 37 – SOG 13

2nd LawConnect – – Christian Beck NSW – DTG 48 – SOG 10

3rd SHK Scallywag – – Seng Huang Lee Hong Kong – DTG 52 – SOG 10.8

4th Stefan Racing – – AUS 80 Pty Ltd NSW – DTG 102 – SOG 8

5th Whisper – – David Griffith NSW – DTG 131 – SOG 14

6th Celestial – – Sam Haynes NSW – DTG 155 – SOG 14.4

7th Ichi Ban – – Matt Allen NSW – DTG 156 – SOG 13

8th Smuggler – – Sebastian Bohm NSW – DTG 158 – SOG 13

9th Quest – – Craig Neil NSW – DTG 159 – SOG 10

10th Mayfair – – James Irvine QLD – DTG 230 – SOG 11

