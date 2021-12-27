Burghfield Breezer victory for Nigel and Andy Bird

The second event of the Seldén SailJuice Winter Series, the Burghfield Breezer, was won by Nigel and Andy Bird, sailing an Enterprise.
The RYA pair finished with four points after third and first place finishes, and five points clear of second placed Thomas Gillard and Rachael Gray (5,4) in their Merlin Rocket.
In third place was Sam Whaley (1,12) in an RS Aero 7, fourth place went to Chris Jennings (15,3) in a Solo, fifth was the RS Vareo of Luke Fisher (14,7) and sixth Sam Mettam (10,11) in an RS Aero 7.
Whaley won the first race ahead of Peter Barton, also sailing an RS Aero 7, with Nigel and Andy Bird in third place.
Nigel and Andy then added a win in the second race ahead of the Enterprise of Ann Jackson and Alan Skeens, with Chris Jennings in his Solo taking third.
2021 Burghfield Breezer – Final Leaders after 2 races (66 entries)
1st Enterprise Nigel and Andy BIRD – R.Y.A 3 1 – – 4 pts
2nd Merlin Rocket Thomas GILLARD and Rachael GRAY – Staunton Harold SC 5 4 – – 9 pts
3rd RS Aero 7 Sam WHALEY – Swanage 1 12 – – 13 pts
4th Solo Chris JENNINGS – Burghfield SC 15 3 – – 18 pts
5th RS Vareo Luke FISHER – Emberton Park SC 14 7 – – 21 pts
6th RS Aero 7 Sam METTAM – Papercourt SC 10 11 – – 21 pts
7th Solo Simon DERHAM – Littleton SC 8.5 15 – – 23.5 pts
8th RS Aero 7 Peter BARTON – Lymington Town SC 2 24 – – 26 pts
9th Radial (ILCA 6) Jon EMMETT – Weir Wood SC 4 22 – – 26 pts
10th Topper Alexander VAN DOREN – Oxford SC 12 14 – – 26 pts
11th Laser (ILCA 7) Ben FLOWER – Paignton SC 17 10 – – 27 pts
12th RS400 Stephen and Sarah COCKERILL – Stokes Bay SC 20 8 – – 28 pts
13th Enterprise Ann JACKSON and Alan SKEENS – Burghfield SC 26.5 2 – – 28.5 pts
14th GP14 Nick CRAIG and Pete NICHOLSON – Burghfield Frensham 23 6 – – 29 pts
15th Solo Fraser HAYDEN – Papercourt SC 6 23 – – 29 pts
16th Solo Alex BUTLER – Hayling Island SC 13 18 – – 31 pts
17th RS400 Jon HEISSIG and Nicky GRIFFIN – Llangorse SC 25 9 – – 34 pts
18th Enterprise Paul YOUNG and Alex HOMER – Midland SC 32 5 – – 37 pts
19th Radial (ILCA 6) Alastair BROWN – Stokes Bay SC 16 21 – – 37 pts
20th Enterprise Nick JACKSON and Adam CRAIG – Burghfield SC 24 17 – – 41 pts
21st Laser (ILCA 7) Jake BOWHAY – Stokes Bay SC 26.5 16 – – 42.5 pts
22nd RS Aero 7 Ellie CRAIG – Starcross 11 33 – – 44 pts
23rd OK Deryck LOVEGROVE – Burghfield 7 39 – – 46 pts
24th Hadron H2 Roger PHILLIPS – Oxford SC 28 19 – – 47 pts
25th Blaze Mike LYONS – Burghfield SC 18 30 – – 48 pts
Full results available here . . .
