Burghfield Breezer victory for Nigel and Andy Bird

The second event of the Seldén SailJuice Winter Series, the Burghfield Breezer, was won by Nigel and Andy Bird, sailing an Enterprise.

The RYA pair finished with four points after third and first place finishes, and five points clear of second placed Thomas Gillard and Rachael Gray (5,4) in their Merlin Rocket.

In third place was Sam Whaley (1,12) in an RS Aero 7, fourth place went to Chris Jennings (15,3) in a Solo, fifth was the RS Vareo of Luke Fisher (14,7) and sixth Sam Mettam (10,11) in an RS Aero 7.

Whaley won the first race ahead of Peter Barton, also sailing an RS Aero 7, with Nigel and Andy Bird in third place.

Nigel and Andy then added a win in the second race ahead of the Enterprise of Ann Jackson and Alan Skeens, with Chris Jennings in his Solo taking third.

2021 Burghfield Breezer – Final Leaders after 2 races (66 entries)

1st Enterprise Nigel and Andy BIRD – R.Y.A 3 1 – – 4 pts

2nd Merlin Rocket Thomas GILLARD and Rachael GRAY – Staunton Harold SC 5 4 – – 9 pts

3rd RS Aero 7 Sam WHALEY – Swanage 1 12 – – 13 pts

4th Solo Chris JENNINGS – Burghfield SC 15 3 – – 18 pts

5th RS Vareo Luke FISHER – Emberton Park SC 14 7 – – 21 pts

6th RS Aero 7 Sam METTAM – Papercourt SC 10 11 – – 21 pts

7th Solo Simon DERHAM – Littleton SC 8.5 15 – – 23.5 pts

8th RS Aero 7 Peter BARTON – Lymington Town SC 2 24 – – 26 pts

9th Radial (ILCA 6) Jon EMMETT – Weir Wood SC 4 22 – – 26 pts

10th Topper Alexander VAN DOREN – Oxford SC 12 14 – – 26 pts

11th Laser (ILCA 7) Ben FLOWER – Paignton SC 17 10 – – 27 pts

12th RS400 Stephen and Sarah COCKERILL – Stokes Bay SC 20 8 – – 28 pts

13th Enterprise Ann JACKSON and Alan SKEENS – Burghfield SC 26.5 2 – – 28.5 pts

14th GP14 Nick CRAIG and Pete NICHOLSON – Burghfield Frensham 23 6 – – 29 pts

15th Solo Fraser HAYDEN – Papercourt SC 6 23 – – 29 pts

16th Solo Alex BUTLER – Hayling Island SC 13 18 – – 31 pts

17th RS400 Jon HEISSIG and Nicky GRIFFIN – Llangorse SC 25 9 – – 34 pts

18th Enterprise Paul YOUNG and Alex HOMER – Midland SC 32 5 – – 37 pts

19th Radial (ILCA 6) Alastair BROWN – Stokes Bay SC 16 21 – – 37 pts

20th Enterprise Nick JACKSON and Adam CRAIG – Burghfield SC 24 17 – – 41 pts

21st Laser (ILCA 7) Jake BOWHAY – Stokes Bay SC 26.5 16 – – 42.5 pts

22nd RS Aero 7 Ellie CRAIG – Starcross 11 33 – – 44 pts

23rd OK Deryck LOVEGROVE – Burghfield 7 39 – – 46 pts

24th Hadron H2 Roger PHILLIPS – Oxford SC 28 19 – – 47 pts

25th Blaze Mike LYONS – Burghfield SC 18 30 – – 48 pts

