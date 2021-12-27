Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – Day 2 Update

At 09:00hrs (UK) Monday morning, Christian Beck’s LawConnect was well into the crossing of Bass Strait and leading the race by 10nm over Peter Harburg’s Black Jack.

David Witt-skippered SHK Scallywag 100 was third another 17nm behind, with the 80-footer, Stefan Racing, was in fourth, 23nm further back.

Behind them the fleet continued to be depleted by retirements due to the southerly winds that reached 30 knots overnight, and a southern current.

From the 88 yachts that started on Sunday, 34 had withdrawn for various reasons by Monday, leaving 54 in the race, including 11 two-handed boats.

John Sau’s Sidewinder leads the 2-Handed Line Honours from Disko Trooper Contender Sailcloth of Jules Hall and Jan Scholten, with third Maverick of Rod Smallman and Leeton Hulley.

Mark Drobitko’s Fruit Salid 3 leads the Fully Crewed IRC fleet with a 13nm advantage over Sebastian Bohm’s Smuggler.

Rolex Sydney Hobart Race at 15:00 (UK) 27 Dec Leaders:

1st LawConnect – – Christian Beck NSW – – DTG 196 SOG TBA

2nd Black Jack – – Peter Harburg Monaco – – DTG 210 SOG 11

3rd SHK Scallywag – – Seng Huang Lee Hong Kong – – DTG 230 SOG 5

4th Stefan Racing – – AUS 80 Pty Ltd NSW – – DTG 259 SOG 7

5th Whisper – – David Griffith NSW – – DTG 285 SOG 11

6th Celestial – – Sam Haynes NSW – – DTG 303 SOG 8.5

7th Ichi Ban – – Matt Allen NSW – – DTG 306 SOG 6

8th Quest – – Craig Neil NSW – – DTG 309 SOG 6

9th Smuggler – – Sebastian Bohm NSW – – DTG 311 SOG TBA

10th Mayfair – – james Irvine QLD – – DTG 344 SOG 7

Visit the tracker page to keep an eye on the fleet as they make their way down to Hobart.

Retirements:

Alive (hull damage), Ariel (damaged mainsail), Blink (torn main), Chancellor (sail damage), Crystal Cutter III (rig damage), Denali (hull damage), Enchantress (broken forestay), Eora (TH) (broken backstay), Extasea (engine issues), Gweilo (damaged forestay), Hells Bells (engine issues), Hip-Nautic (TH) (damaged main), Huntress (torn main), Inukshuk (autopilot issues), Kayimai (TH) (electrical issues), Khaleesi (forestay damage), Kialoa II (rig damage), Mako (damaged main), Maverick (TH) (rudder damage), Mille Sabords (damaged mainsail), Minerva (damaged mainsail), Moneypenny (broken forestay), Nautical Circle (rigging issues), No Limit (crew injury – broken humerus), Oskana (broken forestay), OzDesign Patrice Six (engine issue), Patriot (rudder bearing issues), Philosopher (internal damage), TSA Management (damaged mainsail), URM (damaged main), Wax Lyrical (equipment damage), White Noise (window damage), Zara (unspecified damage), Zen (minor injury).