Rolex Sydney Hobart – Retirements increase in rough sea conditions

TP52 Denali is heading for Port Kembla with all hands on deck because of damage to hull

Strong winds and high seas have handed the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race fleet a battering on the first night.

Damien Parkes’ TP52 Denali is heading for Port Kembla with all hands on deck because of damage to hull – crack through the hull – and with the Cookson 50, Oskana accompanying them.

The leading 2-Handed Line Honours yacht, Rupert Henry and Greg O’Shea’s Eora has retired from the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race, with Salt Shaker of Peter Franki and Drew Jones taking over the 2-Handed lead after Eora retired with a broken Backstay.

The race reirement list now stretches to 17 including:

Blink, Hip-Nautic, Mako, Mille Sabords, Minerva, Moneypenny, Nautical Circle, No Limit, TSA Management, URM, White Noise, Zen, Ariel, Denali, Enchantress, Eora, Gweilo and Oskana.

