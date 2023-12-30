Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race – Alive overall victor and winner of the Tattersall Cup

Overall Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race victor and winner of the Tattersall Cup was Philip Turner’s Alive.

Alive was presented with the Tattersall Cup and Rolex Timepiece as the Overall Winner of the 2023 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race and Tattersall Medallions to the crew.

Alive, a Reichel Pugh 66 (22 metre) was racing under the Derwent Sailing Squadron burgee.

Skipper Duncan Hine, Navigator Adrienne Cahalan, Sailing Master Gavin Brady

Crew: Christopher Cowan, Logan Andresen, Silas Nolan, Stu Bannatyne, Brad Farrand, Darren Jones, Philip Turner, Sam Tiedemann, Sean O’Rourke, and Shane Gaddes.

Having claimed the Tattersall Cup in 2018, the team came extremely close to back-to-back titles in 2019, eventually placing fourth overall.

