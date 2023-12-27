Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – Victory to LawConnect by a boat length

The Rolex Sydney Hobart Race turned on one of its famous neck-and-neck finishes over the final ten miles as Andoo Comanche and LawConnect engaged in a slow-motion battle for line honours.

The eventual winner was Christian Beck’s LawConnect a length ahead – after 628 nautical miles – of the John Winning Jr skippered Andoo Comanche . . . to claim the John H Illingworth Challenge Cup.



Following the duel for line honours, leading finishers were . . .

In third place on the water Anthony Johnston’s URM Group, followed by Philip Turner’s Alive in fourth place, fifth Sean Langman’s Moneypenny and sixth Grant Wharington’s Wild Thing 100.

Fourth placed Alive is also leaading IRC overall on handicap.