Yorkshire Dales Brass Monkey – Braving the ‘Storm’

Yorkshire Dales Brass Monkey, the third event of the 2023/24 Sailjuice Winter Series went ahead despite Storm Gerrit.

Arran Holman and crew in their 420 won both races to take the 2023 Yorkshire Dales Brass Monkey.

In second place in both races was Tom Gillard sailing a Streaker to clinch second overall, with Ben Flower in a Laser completing the podium with a pair of third places.

After the winning trio in fourth place was the RS400 of Ollie Groves and Tom Parkhurst, with fifth Nick Craig in his OK and rounding out the top six, the RS400 of Chris Pickles and Jack Hopkins.

Yorkshire Dales Brass Monkey – Final leaders after 2 races (42 entries)

1st 420 – Arran HOLMAN and A N Other Hollowell SC – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd Streaker – Tom GILLARD Sheffield Viking SC – – 2 2 – – 4 pts

3rd ILCA 7 – Ben FLOWER Paignton SC – – 3 3 – – 6 pts

4th RS400 – Ollie GROVES and Tom PARKHURST Beaver SC – – 4 5 – – 9 pts

5th OK – Nick CRAIG Burghfield SC – – 9 4 – – 13 pts

6th RS400 – Chris PICKLES and Jack HOPKINS Bassenthwaite SC – – 7 6 – – 13 pts

7th ILCA 4 – Fred BUCKLEY Yorkshire Dales SC – – 6 8 – – 14 pts

8th ILCA 6 – Lewis BACON Leigh and Lowton SC – – 8 9 – – 17 pts

9th Scorpion – Chris MARTIN and John TAILBY Bartley sc – – 5 14 – – 19 pts

10th RS Aero 6 – Ian ESCRITT Yorkshire Dales SC – – 13 7 – – 20 pts

11th ILCA 6 – Finlay COCHRANE Yorkshire Dales SC – – 12 15 – – 27 pts

12th Graduate – Fresh ABENDSTERN and Ross KEMP R.D.N.B.Y.C. – – 17 11 – – 28 pts

13th RS200 – Will TAYLOR and Faye CASWELL Lymington Town SC – – 15.5 13 – – 28.5 pts

14th ILCA 7 – Henry REDMOND Covenham SC – – 19 10 – – 29 pts

15th ILCA 7 – Archie BURTON Beaver SC – – 10 19 – – 29 pts

16th RS Aero 5 – William BAILEY Yorkshire Dales SC – – 11 18 – – 29 pts

17th Solo – David WINDER Hollingworth Lake SC – – 14 17 – – 31 pts

18th 420 – Jasper BRAMWELL and Olly HATELEY Hollingworth Lake SC – – 20 12 – – 32 pts

19th RS200 – James JOHNSON and Tom JOHNSON Roa Island Boat club – – 18 22 – – 40 pts

20th Finn – George COLES MRSC – – 23 21 – – 44 pts

Full results available here