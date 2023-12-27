Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – Andoo Comanche and LawConnect battle for Line Honours

The John Winning Jr skippered Andoo Comanche and Christian Beck’s LawConnect continue to lead the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race.

Thursday 28 December, at 00:30 AUS (13:30 UK) Andoo Comanche has 80 nm to go to the Hobart Finish line, with LawConnect just 7 nm behind them as they enter the final notoriously tricky stage of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race

In third place on the water is Anthony Johnston’s URM Group with 169 nm to the finish, fourth Philip Turner’s Alive 174 nm and fifth

Sean Langman’s Moneypenny at 176 nm.



For latest positions see the official race tracker

rolexsydneyhobart.com/tracker