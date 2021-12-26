Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – Update

Eight hours after the 13:00 (AUS) start from Sydney, Peter Harburg’s Black Jack, skippered by Mark Bradford, is overall Line Honours leader.

Second is Christian Beck’s LawConnect and third Seng Huang Lee’s SHK Scallywag 100.

Bill Barry-Cotter’s Maritimo leads the Fully Crewed IRC fleet, and Rupert Henry and Greg O’Shea’s Eora leads the 2-Handed Line Honours from Joker on Tourer of Grant Chipperfield and Peter Dowdney.

From the start SHK Scallywag 100 skipper David Witt produced the first upset of this year’s race by leading the fleet of 88 at the first and second marks.

Scallywag led with the two other 100-footers, Christian Beck’s LawConnect and Peter Harburg’s Black Jack, skippered by Mark Bradford, in their wake.

Soon after the second mark disaster struck Scallywag, allowing LawConnect to take the lead with Black Jack in tow, followed by SHK Scallywag 100.

Scallywag reported, “Shortly after passing the Heads, the yacht suffered a technical issue with the J2 foresail tack fitting. The crew managed to get the sail down safely and get the orange storm jib up in the air while they worked to repair the problem.”

Conditions for the first two days are likely to remain similar, although winds could shift to the south east as the feet heads south. Meanwhile 1.5 to 2.5 metre waves are expected.

Eleven yachts have retired at sea from the 88 race starters.

Rolex Sydney Hobart Race at 10:00 (UK) 26 Dec Leaders:

1st Black Jack – – Peter Harburg Monaco – – DTG 538.2 – – SOG 9.5

2nd LawConnect – – Christian Beck NSW – – DTG 539.3 – – SOG 11.9

3rd SHK Scallywag – – Seng Huang Lee Hong Kong – – DTG 543.6 – – SOG 11.6

4th Stefan Racing – – AUS 80 Pty Ltd NSW – – DTG 546.3 – – SOG 9.6

5th Celestial – – Sam Haynes NSW – – DTG 559.6 – – SOG 11.3

6th Whisper – – David Griffith NSW – – DTG 559.8 – – SOG 10.2

7th Quest – – Craig Neil NSW – – DTG 560.7 – – SOG 10.7

8th Alive – – Philip Turner TAS – – DTG 560.9 – – SOG 11

9th Gweilo – – Matt Donald & Chris Townsend NSW – – DTG 561.4 – – SOG 13.4

10th Ichi Ban – – Matt Allen NSW – – DTG 565.9 – – SOG 12.4

