Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – The 2021 Start

The 2021 Rolex Sydney Hobart starts at 02:00 UK time (1pm AEDT) on Sunday 26 December

An early morning call or maybe just a very late night after the Christmas Day festivities is needed to catch the start of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race.

The 7 Network’s live broadcast will be shown on the CYCA TV YouTube channel and available to view here.



Visit the tracker page to keep an eye on the fleet as they make their way down to Hobart.

Regular updates will be available here on Sailweb.co.uk throughout the race.

The early leader of the 88 startres was SHK Scallywag 100 at the first and second marks, with the two other 100-footers, Christian Beck’s LawConnect and Peter Harburg’s Black Jack, skippered by Mark Bradford, in their wake.

Behind the three 100-footers were the Botin 80 Stefan Racing, skippered and co-owned by Grant Wharington, then Philip Turner’s Reichel/Pugh 66 Alive, skippered by Duncan Hine, David Griffith’s JV62 Whisper and then the Reichel/Pugh 69 Moneypenny, owned and skippered by Sean Langman.

Of the TP52s, the early leaders were Matt Allen’s Ichi Ban and Gordon Ketelbey’s Zen.

Impressing early among the 17 two-handed boats that are racing the event for the first time was Eora, owned by Rupert Henry and co-skippered by Greg O’Shea.

