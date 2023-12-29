Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race – TP52’s and first Two-Hander finish

The first three TP52s finish the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race with the New Zealand entry Caro, ninth boat to finish the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s race Friday 29 December.

Even though they were the first of the TP52s and first international boat to finish, they did not achieve what they came for . . . overall victory and the Tattersall Cup.

Close behind Caro, this year’s Rolex Fastnet Race winner after a race-long challenge with the Kiwi boat was Aussie Seb Bohm’s Smuggler.

There was not quite three minutes between the two which were ninth and 10th over the finish line. Behind them was the 2022 overall winner, Sam Hayne’s Celestial.

Sitting in the clubhouse, fourth place finisher Philip Turner’s Alive now looks set to take overall victory and the Tattersall Cup.

Of the 16 Two-Handed crews that started racing, last year’s winner Rupert Henry and co-skipper Jack Boutrell’s Lombard 34 Mistral, was the first to finish at 8:20 am Saturday (AUS time).

They have a considerable lead on the next to finish from, Min River, Kraken 111 and Cinnamon Girl – Eden Capital.