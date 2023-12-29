Australian Tasar Championship – Pre-World event Day 1

Harrison Sly and Zara Challis AUS lead the 2023 Australian Tasar Championship after two races completed on the opening day.

Sly and Challis won the opening race, then took a seventh in the second to lead overall on eight points, a one point lead from Lachlan Heath and Carmen Walker AUS, winners of the second race, who took an eighth place in the first race.

In third place are Jay and Lisa Renehan AUS with a 7 and 2 also on nine points and tied with Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne AUS and Alyosha Strum-Palerm and Analucia Clarkson USA.

Best placed British pair are Steve and Sarah Cockerill in 11th with a 14 and 12 on 26pts.

The Australian Championship is the high profile warm-up event for the 2024 Tasar World Championship which commences on 2nd January.

Both events are hosted at the Sandringham Yacht Club, Melbourne.

2023 Australian Tasar Championship – Leaders after 2 races (87 entries)

1st 2976 Harrison Sly and Zara Challis – – 1 7 – – 8 pts

2nd 2930 Lachlan Heath and Carmen Walker – – 8 1 – – 9 pts

3rd 2982 Jay Renehan and Lisa Renehan – – 7 2 – – 9 pts

4th 2969 Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne – – 3 6 – – 9 pts

5th USA2994 Alyosha Strum-Palerm and Analucia Clarkson – – 6 3 – – 9 pts

6th 2968 Claire Medd and Simon Medd – – 2 16 – – 18 pts

7th 2992 Rick Longbottom and Darryl Bentley – – 5 18 – – 23 pts

8th USA2888 Ellie Ungar and Jackson Mccoy – – 18 5 – – 23 pts

9th 2991 Paul Ridgway and A N Other – – 10 13 – – 23 pts

10th 2842 Joshua Faddy and Paula Cummins – – 16 10 – – 26 pts

11th GBR2871 Stephen Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill – – 14 12 – – 26 pts

12th USA2398 Stasi Burzycki and Sophia Kasper – – 11 19 – – 30 pts

13th 2811 Alan Riley and Geoff Smith – – 31 4 – – 35 pts

14th 2941 Alistair Murray and A N Other – – 13 23 – – 36 pts

15th 2971 Mark Bulka and Oliver Bulka – – 19 17 – – 36 pts

16th USA2983 Michael Karas and Molly Karas – – 4 34 – – 38 pts

17th USA2916 Chris Lanzinger and Molly Lanzinger – – 17 22 – – 39 pts

18th 2964 Gary Ratcliffe and Robyn Ratcliffe – – 20 21 – – 41 pts

19th 2911 Peter Davies and Pia Lehtonen-Davies – – 33 9 – – 42 pts

20th USA2984 Derek Bottles and Becca Galfer – – 27 15 – – 42 pts

Other GBR

28th GBR2829 Jeremy Hawkins and Suzanne Hawkins – – 21 41 – – 62 pts

74th GBR2742 John Lawton and A N Other – – 70 72 – – 142 pts

Full results available here . . .