Boats 2020 . . . Outdoors and on the Water at Southampton

Southampton International Boat Show Ltd will present ‘Boats 2020′ at Mayflower Park, Southampton from 11 – 20 September 2020.

This event is aimed at the serious boat buyer and enthusiast, keen to see and buy the latest models and equipment available.

To date an impressive 78 boats from 30 brands, including Princess Yachts will be located in the purpose-built marina, alongside over 40 land-based exhibitors of related marine equipment.

The carefully designed show layout and ticketing platform will help create a safe environment for all visitors and will allow them to focus on spending quality time with exhibitors.







Tickets will be limited and are expected to be booked up quickly.

Anyone looking to attend Boats 2020 presented by Southampton International Boat Show Ltd can register their interest here and will be contacted once full ticketing information is released.

Organisations that are considering whether to attend should now contact the team at British Marine immediately to avoid missing out on this outdoor opportunity to engage safely with their enthusiastic audience – contact [email protected]

British Marine will be monitoring and responding to any last-minute changes in the ever-evolving health situation, and will be asking all visitors, exhibitors and event staff to comply with all the latest public health advice.

Lesley Robinson, CEO of British Marine, said, “British Marine has remained absolutely committed to supporting the industry through the provision of an event this year.

The staging of Boats 2020 presented by Southampton International Boat Show Ltd would not have been possible without the support of Southampton City Council and I am delighted that we have been able to make this happen, at a time when so many other events have been cancelled.”

British Marine also owns and operates the Southampton International Boat Show (10 – 19 September 2021).

