Emirates Team New Zealand roll back the years

Emirates Team New Zealand have put NZL-60 (Black Magic IV) the 2000 America’s Cup winner, on display outside their base in Auckland.

Black Magic IV was New Zealand’s second America’s Cup winning boat.

NZL-60 may not have the name recognition of her 1995 predecessor NZL-32 Black Magic, but was the first boat in the history of the America’s Cup to successfully defend the Auld Mug outside of the United States of America.



In the final race of the AC30 Cup series NZL-60 was helmed by Kiwi Dean Barker. This time around Barker will helm the New York Yacht Club’s American Magic AC75 in the 2021 series.

Sir Stephen Tindall subsequently looked after her with the objective of putting the national treasure on display for the benefit of the New Zealand public.

The first New Zealand America’s Cup winner, NZL-32 Black Magic is on display in the nearby National Maritime Museum.

Related Post:

The AC75 Designed to Fly

First video of the New York Yacht Club’s America’s Cup team, American Magic sailing in New Zealand