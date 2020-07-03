Southampton International Boat Show postponed

Not unexpected but still a great disappointment . . . British Marine will be postponing the 52nd edition of the Southampton International Boat Show until September 2021.

Lesley Robinson, CEO of British Marine said, “We’re naturally very disappointed that we cannot run the event this year in its usual magnitude and format, but the Southampton International Boat Show is a key international event, which will be back stronger than ever in 2021. We will ensure that we make the 52nd edition one to remember.”

Lesley continues, “As government guidance on COVID-19 evolves, British Marine will continue to work with both exhibitors and key event stakeholders to explore all other opportunities, including an alternative smaller scale outdoor event to support the leisure marine industry and its members.”

British Marine are encouraged by today’s government announcement that they will be setting out a timetable for getting events as COVID-19 secure as possible next week.

