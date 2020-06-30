Newport and Monaco call it a wrap!

Boat Shows continue to be cancelled despite some easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The organisation and control of such complex events, requiring the movement of many large yachts and complex display arrangements, is proving too difficult . . . with the chance of a sudden lockdown proving too much of a risk.

Thus the Newport Boat Show at the Newport Yachting Center in downtown Newport, Rhode Island, USA – 17 through 20 September – has now been cancelled due a spike in new cases of COVID-19 across the United States.

All efforts and energy will now go into supporting the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, one of the largest international yachting events in the world.

This is scheduled to take place in late October, with more than 900 boats anticipated to be on show, including 100 Super Yachts.

This follows news that the 2020 Monaco Yacht Show is also cancelled, with the 30th edition to now take place from 22 to 25 September in 2021 on Port Hercule, Monaco.

This leaves the 52nd Southampton Boat Show in the UK, as one of the few major shows still standing in Europe . . . although they have not updated their website for three months!