Flying Start for Southampton International Boat Show

It has been a fabulous first three days at the 53rd Southampton International Boat Show with thousands of visitors and hundreds of exhibitors showcasing the very best of the leisure marine industry.

Closed on Monday 19 September in a day of national mourning and remembrance for her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The show will re-open on Tuesday from 10am – 6pm daily except the final Sunday 25 September when the show will close at 5pm.

At the show entrance is a dedicated memorial to Her Majesty allowed visitors to leave plastic-free flowers in remembrance.

Inside the show visitors can explore multiple attractions, including some incredible historic craft, weave their way through the dedicated themed zones – Dinghy Zone, Watersports Zone, Classic & Day Boat Zone.

Each showcasing a whole host of products and services, with experts on hand to provide loads of useful advice and information.

While over at the On The Water Zone, Get Afloat, Try-a-Boat and Try-a-Boat+ provided visitors with the chance to give it a go with options to get out on the water and try everything from stand-up paddleboarding and kayaking, to high-speed RIB rides and sailing.

With so many activities taking place both on the water and shoreside, visitors are spoilt for choice.

Tickets for the Boat Show can be purchased online at www.southamptonboatshow.com/visitor-information/tickets/