UKLA ILCA 4, ILCA 6 and ILCA 7 Qualifier 2 at Hayling Island SC

198 Competitors raced in the UKLA Noble Marine & Vaikobi Autumn ILCA 4, 6 and 7 Qualifier event at Hayling Island SC.

Six races were completed over the two days for each of the ILCA 4, 6 and 7 classes.

Winner of the ILCA 4 class overall was Noah Evans, second Leo Yates and third Archie Munro-Price (1st Under 16). First female was Kaitlyn Wyatt (9th overall).

Winner of the ILCA 6 (Radial) class overall was Daisy Collingridge, second Matilda Nicholls and third James Curtis (1st male &1st Under 19)

Winner of the ILCA 7 (Laser) class overall was Michael Beckett, second Sam Whaley and third Arthur Farley (1st under 19)

UKLA Noble Marine & Vaikobi ILCA 4 Qualifier 2 – Final Leaders (52 entries)

1st ILCA 4 Noah Evans – Royal Victoria YC 1 3 2 1 -8 1 – – 8 pts

2nd ILCA 4 Leo Yates – Island Barn SC -9 8 1 2 1 4 – – 16 pts

3rd ILCA 4 Archie Munro-Price – CCSC 5 1 5 -18 2 17 – – 30 pts

4th ILCA 4 Angus Beale – Corinthian Otters 7 5 6 -15 12 2 – – 32 pts

5th ILCA 4 Toby Smith – Rutland SC -28 13 4 10 3 7 – – 37 pts

6th ILCA 4 Tom Rawlings – Lyme Regis SC 16 -53 3 9 4 8 – – 40 pts

7th ILCA 4 Samson Cross – Shoreham -25 4 10 20 10 3 – – 47 pts

8th ILCA 4 Cameron Bignold-Kyles – RLymYC -53 12 7 7 18 6 – – 50 pts

9th ILCA 4 Kaitlyn Wyatt – Shoreham SC 20 7 22 5 -25 5 – – 59 pts

10th ILCA 4 Thomas Davey – Royal Harwich YC 13 17 -31 4 15 18 – – 67 pts

UKLA Noble Marine & Vaikobi ILCA 6 Qualifier 2 – Final Leaders (95 entries)

1st ILCA 6 Daisy Collingridge – Waldringfield SC 1 1 3 -9 1 1 – – 7 pts

2nd ILCA 6 Matilda Nicholls – Aldeburgh YC 2 -22 1 2 2 2 – – 9 pts

3rd ILCA 6 James Curtis – Bosham SC -41 5 8 6 6 7 – – 32 pts

4th ILCA 6 Jack Graham-Troll – Royal Lymington YC 7 3 2 -25 17 5 – – 34 pts

5th ILCA 6 Anya Haji-Michael – Redesmere SC -28 7 6 8 7 6 – – 34 pts

6th ILCA 6 Molly Sacker – TBA 3 -40 4 14 10.5 3 – – 34.5 pts

7th ILCA 6 Ben Elvin – Stokes Bay SC 21 10 (96 BFD) 1 4 4 – – 40 pts

8th ILCA 6 Chloe Elvin – Stokes Bay SC 12 9 -16 5 3 16 – – 45 pts

9th ILCA 6 Paige Caldecoat – CVT 9 -27 9 3 15 10 – – 46 pts

10th ILCA 6 Adriana Penruddocke – RBYC 6 13 -21 4 8 19 – – 50 pts

UKLA Noble Marine & Vaikobi ILCA 7 Qualifier 2 – Final Leaders (51 entries)

1st ILCA 7 Michael Beckett – Solva SC -3 1 1 1 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd ILCA 7 Sam Whaley – Swanage SC 1 -8 2 3 4 3 – – 13 pts

3rd ILCA 7 Arthur Farley – BHYC 2 -12 3 4 2 6 – – 17 pts

4th ILCA 7 Sebastian Kempe – Royal Bermuda YC 4 4 -52 2 6 7 – – 23 pts

5th ILCA 7 James Percival-Cooke – Norfolk Broads YC 7 6 6 -8 3 2 – – 24 pts

6th ILCA 7 Jacob Farren-Price – Warsash SC -15 2 5 10 5 8 – – 30 pts

7th ILCA 7 Norman Struthers – Stokes Bay SC 5 -10 4 5 7 10 – – 31 pts

8th ILCA 7 James Foster – Poole YC 6 7 8 9 -10 5 – – 35 pts

9th ILCA 7 Finley Dickinson – Hayling Island SC 23 3 7 11 11 -52 – – 55 pts

10th ILCA 7 Luke Anstey – Frensham Pond SC 10 11 13 14 8 -52 – – 56 pts

