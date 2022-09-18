470 European Title for Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson of Sweden

Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson of Sweden finished eighth in the Medal Race to confirm their 470 Mixed European Championship 2022 Title.

Spain’s Jordi Xammer and Nora Brugman were the only pair able to spoil the Swedish pair’s day . . . but were unable to gain any advantage and finished in ninth behind Dahlberg and Karlsson to take silver.

Strong winds provide a suitably spectacular medal race for the ten finalists, with the bronze medal up for grabs for the chasing pack.

Hippolyte Machetti and Aloïse Retornaz of France stormed away from the start to lead to the finish, hoping that they could snatch the bronze, but Giacomo Ferrari and Bianca Caruso of Italy, finishing in fourth did enough to retain their bronze medal position.

Martin Wrigley and Eilidh McIntyre of Britain finished seventh in the medal race and ninth overall.

470 Mixed European Championship 2022 – Final Top Ten (42 entries)

Gold SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Lovisa KARLSSON – – 53 pts

Silver ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN – – 61 pts

Bronze ITA 3 Giacomo FERRARI and Bianca CARUSO – – 66 pts

4th FRA 3 Hippolyte MACHETTI and Aloïse RETORNAZ – – 70 pts

5th ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Nicolás RODRÍGUEZ – – 72 pts

6th ISR 15 Nitai HASSON and Noa LASRY – – 73 pts

7th GER 13 Malte WINKEL and Anastasiya WINKEL – – 74 pts

8th GER 10 Luise WANSER and Philipp AUTENRIETH – – 83 pts

9th GBR 1 Martin WRIGLEY and Eilidh MCINTYRE – – 89 pts

10th SLO 64 Tina MRAK and Jakob BOZIC – – 96 pts

Full results available here . . .