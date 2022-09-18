2022 Star Class Worlds – Title for Negri and Lambertenghi

A solid third place in the final race from Italy’s Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi won them the 100th Anniversary Star World Championship.

For Negri, this marked a successful defense of his 2021 Worlds title, while Lambertenghi debuts his hands on the trophy.

Negri already has a bucket full of Star World Championship medals, adding gold in 2022 and 2021 to his three silvers (2016, 2014, 2008) and bronze (2015).

A Star Worlds victory has until today proved elusive for Lambertenghi, after two silvers (2016, 2014) and a bronze (2015).

Silver went to Tonci Stipanovic and Tudor Bilic (CRO) with the bronze going to Paul Cayard and Frithjof Kleen (USA)

2022 Star World Championship – Final Top 10 (84 entries)

Gold – Diego Negri / Sergio Lambertenghi (ITA 2021) – 16 pts

Silver – Tonci Stipanovic / Tudor Bilic (CRO 1991) – 21 pts

Bronze – Paul Cayard / Frithjof Kleen (USA 1988) – 25 pts

4th Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise (USA 1999) – 27 pts

5th Jack Jennings / Pedro Trouche (USA 8464) – 45 pts

6th Eivind Melleby / Joshua Revkin (NOR 2017) – 45 pts

7th Mateusz Kusznierewicz / Bruno Prada (POL 2019) – 46 pts

8th Jorgen Schoenherr / Markus Koy (DEN 8532) – 47 pts

9th Tomas Hornos / Mauricio Bueno (USA 1981) – 56 pts

10th Hubert Merkelbach / Kilian Weise (GER 8446) – 58 pts

Full results available here . . .