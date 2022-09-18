Finn European Championships – Titles in doubt to the final gun

Miguel Fernandez Vasco, from Spain, has won the 2022 Open Finn European Championship.

Second was Giacomo Giovanelli who won the 2022 Finn European Masters title, while Laurent Hay of France dropped to third overall and second in the Masters.

Lawrence Crispin, from Britain, led the final race all the way to the end of the second downwind, when Florian Faucheux, from France, found the best side to sail through and take the win.

Crispin crossed second with Italy’s Matteo Iovenitti third.

However, it was heartbraking for Hay as Giovanelli was clear of the trouble and ahead of both to cross the line in fourth to end on equal points with Hay and take the European Masters title on countback.

Lawrence Crispin, from Stone SC, finished 12th overall and 5th Grandmaster.

The close of this championship brings to an end a fantastic international championship season and 2023 already beckons . . .

Events will include the Finn Gold Cup in Miami, the Open Europeans on Balaton, the World Masters in Greece, The Silver Cup on Como and the European Masters on Garda.

There is a lot to look forward to in the coming year.

2022 Finn European Championship

Final leding results after 7 races (61 entries)

1st ESP 161 Miguel FERNANDEZ VASCO 21 pts

2nd ITA 202 Giacomo GIOVANELLI 28 pts

3rd FRA 75 Laurent HAY 28 pts

4th FRA 96 Florian FAUCHEUX 38 pts

5th NED 29 Bas DE WAAL 42 pts

6th SUI 7 Christoph BURGER 45 pts

7th POR 21 Filipe SILVA 51 pts

8th ITA 1071 Matteo IOVENITTI 56 pts

9th FRA 61 David HUET 56 pts

10th ESP 7 David TEROL ALBALADEJO 64 pts

European Masters Champion: Giacomo GIOVANELLI

Super Legends: 1 Joop WUIJTS NED

Legends: 1 Peter VOLLEBREGT NED

Great Grand Master: 1 Kristian SJOBERG, FIN

Grand Master: 1 Laurent HAY FRA

Master: 1 Giacomo GIOVANELLI ITA

Full results available here . . .