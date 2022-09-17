J/70 Europeans – Jonathan Calascione is Overall European Champion

Britain’s Jonathan Calascione, sailing with James Peters, Morgan Peach and Dave Kohler on Calypso is the J/70 European Overall Champion. Calypso also topped the One-Pro Division.
No futher racing was possible at the J/70 European Championship on Saturday due to high winds from a mistral.
In second place was Rowdy of Richard Witzel of the USA, sailing with Carlos Robles, Tomas Dietrich and Bernardo Freitas.
With third, and leading Corinthian, Ahmet Eker of Turkey including the team of Burak Zengin, Yasar Doga Aribas and Cem Gozen.
In fourth oveall was Top female skipper Laura Grondin’s Dark Energy (USA).
2022 J/70 European Championship – Final Leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (88 entries)
1st GBR CALYPSO CALASCIONE Jonathan – ONE P – – 41.00 pts
2nd USA ROWDY WITZEL Richard – OPEN – – 43.00 pts
3rd TUR EKER KAYMAK EKER Ahmet – COREN – – 53.00 pts
4th USA DARK ENERGY GRONDIN Laura – OPEN – – 55.00 pts
5th GBR CHAOTIC PHILLIPS Nick – OPEN – – 74.00 pts
6th AUS VAMOS RYAN Tim – ONE P – – 83.00 pts
7th ESP MARNATURA FREIRE FARIA Enrique – COREN UFD – – 90.00 pts
8th ITA ACINA SAILING TEAM ACINAPURA Paolo – OPEN 2 – – 91.00 pts