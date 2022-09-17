J/70 Europeans – Jonathan Calascione is Overall European Champion

Britain’s Jonathan Calascione, sailing with James Peters, Morgan Peach and Dave Kohler on Calypso is the J/70 European Overall Champion. Calypso also topped the One-Pro Division.

No futher racing was possible at the J/70 European Championship on Saturday due to high winds from a mistral.

In second place was Rowdy of Richard Witzel of the USA, sailing with Carlos Robles, Tomas Dietrich and Bernardo Freitas.

With third, and leading Corinthian, Ahmet Eker of Turkey including the team of Burak Zengin, Yasar Doga Aribas and Cem Gozen.

In fourth oveall was Top female skipper Laura Grondin’s Dark Energy (USA).

2022 J/70 European Championship – Final Leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (88 entries)

1st GBR CALYPSO CALASCIONE Jonathan – ONE P – – 41.00 pts

2nd USA ROWDY WITZEL Richard – OPEN – – 43.00 pts

3rd TUR EKER KAYMAK EKER Ahmet – COREN – – 53.00 pts

4th USA DARK ENERGY GRONDIN Laura – OPEN – – 55.00 pts

5th GBR CHAOTIC PHILLIPS Nick – OPEN – – 74.00 pts

6th AUS VAMOS RYAN Tim – ONE P – – 83.00 pts

7th ESP MARNATURA FREIRE FARIA Enrique – COREN UFD – – 90.00 pts

8th ITA ACINA SAILING TEAM ACINAPURA Paolo – OPEN 2 – – 91.00 pts

Full results available here . . .