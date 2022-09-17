470 Europeans Day 5 – Medal Race set for Sunday

Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson of Sweden will go into the Medal Race with a six point cushion at the 470 Mixed European Championship.

Dahlberg and Karlsson wrapped-up the fleet racing with an 8 and 2 for a 37 pts total.

Although Spain’s Jordi Xammer and Nora Brugman won the second race on Saturday to remain in second, the gap to snatch gold has widened.

Giacomo Ferrari and Bianca Caruso of Italy were the big movers with a 4 and 9, now in third place with 58 pts, but under pressure from the chasing pack.

Silvia Mas Depares and Nicolás Roddriguez of Spain drop to fourth after a 10 and 17, but with 62 pts will be looking to break-back into the podium places.

Also looking to challenge for a podium place will be fifth placed Luise Wanser and Philipp Autenrieth of Germany on 63 pts.

Martin Wrigley and Eilidh McIntyre (11, 8) were the only Britis Sailing Team competitors to make the Medal Race, they remain in ninth overall with 75 pts.

The other gold fleet winners Saturday were Hugo Le Clech and Julia Colombe of France, they are 29th overall.

To watch the Medal Race live on Sunday at 13:00 hours local time in Çeşme, Turkey, the link is: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gc9KXswo9ZM

470 Mixed European Championship – Top Ten Medal Race Competitors (42 entries)

1st SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Lovisa KARLSSON – – 2 1 5 1 4 11 -18 2 1 8 2 – – 37 pts

2nd ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN – – 1 2 1 6 3 10 3 3 -14 13 1 – – 43 pts

3rd ITA 3 Giacomo FERRARI and Bianca CARUSO – – 7 7 4 10 2 3 5 7 -20 4 9 – – 58 pts

4th ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Nicolás RODRÍGUEZ – – 4 2 1 5 8 9 1 -18 5 10 17 – – 62 pts

5th GER 10 Luise WANSER and Philipp AUTENRIETH – – 5 1 6 4 1 6 8 -22 8 5 19 – – 63 pts

6th FRA 3 Hippolyte MACHETTI and Aloïse RETORNAZ – – 3 10 2 2 6 16 -22 1 6 16 6 – – 68 pts

7th GER 13 Malte WINKEL and Anastasiya WINKEL – – 8 4 10 3 5 4 4 -17 2 15 13 – – 68 pts

8th ISR 15 Nitai HASSON and Noa LASRY – – 9 3 3 5 6 -17 14 6 11 7 5 – – 69 pts

9th GBR 1 Martin WRIGLEY and Eilidh MCINTYRE – – 1 4 10 3 13 7 7 STP -17 11 8 – – 75 pts

10th SLO 64 Tina MRAK and Jakob BOZIC – – 11 16 7 4 5 18 6 4 7 6 -22 – – 84 pts

Other GBR:

16th GBR 11 Vita HEATHCOTE and William HEATHCOTE – – 2 13 5 11 8 -23 11 15 16 3 21 – – 105 pts

Silver Fleet 11th GBR 4 Charlotte Leigh and Alex Hughes – – 123 pts

