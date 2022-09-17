2022 A-Cat Europeans – Four Championship Titles decided on Lake Garda

A-Cat European Open Champion – Steve Brewin AUS A-Cat European Champion – Mischa Heemskerk NED

A-Cat European Classic Open Champion – Scott Anderson AUS

A-Cat European Classic Champion – Doreste ESP





Australian Steve Brewin won the last race of the 2022 A-Cat European Open fleet to secure the Open Championship Title.

Holland’s Mischa Heemskerk was the top scoring European, placing second in the Open and is the 2022 A-Cat European Champion.

Third in the Open and finishing second in European Championship was Jakub Surowiec of Poland, with Tymoteusz Bendyk of Poland third in the European Championship.

In the Classic fleet the Open Championship winner was Scott Anderson of Australia and the European Champion Gustavo Doreste of Spain.

Second in the Classic European Championship was Moritz Weis of Germany and third Enrique Cornejo of Spain.

The event was sailed on Lake Garda hosted by the Circolo Vela Arco.

A-Class 2022 Open Europeans – Final Leaders (62 entries)

1st AUS 4 Steve Brewin – – 2.0 3.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 (5.0) 1.0 (NSC) 2.0 1.0 – – 12 pts

2nd NED 7 Mischa Heemskerk – – 1.0 1.0 2.0 (4.0) 2.0 1.0 4.0 (5.0) 3.0 3.0 – – 17 pts

3rd POL 41 JakubSurowiec – – 3.0 (7.0) 3.0 2.0 (7.0) 3.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 – – 17 pts

4th AUS 88 Darren Bundock – – (7.0) 4.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 2.0 3.0 2.0 5.0 (DNF) – – 31 pts

5th POL 15 Tymoteusz Bendyk – – 4.0 2.0 4.0 3.0 (6.0) 4.0 6.0 (NSC) 4.0 4.0 – – 31 pts

6th ESP 11 Manuel Calavia – – 5.0 (9.0) 6.0 7.0 8.0 6.0 5.0 4.0 6.0 (DSQ) – – 47 pts

7th ITA 13 Lamberto Cesari – – 6.0 (10.0) 8.0 6.0 4.0 9.0 (DNF) 6.0 7.0 6.0 – – 52 pts

8th NED 33 Thijs Visser – – 9.0 5.0 9.0 8.0 3.0 8.0 (15.0) (NSC) 11.0 RDG – – 58 pts

9th ESP 19 Juan Luis Paez – – 8.0 8.0 7.0 (11.0) 9.0 7.0 8.0 3.0 (12.0) 8.0 – – 58 pts

10th POL 101 Andrzej Senkus – – 12.0 11.0 11.0 9.0 10.0 (21.0) 10.0 DPI1 (DPI3) 5.0 – – 76 pts

11th FRA 2 Emmanuel Dode’ – – 15.0 16.0 12.0 10.0 12.0 10.0 7.0 (DSQ) 9.0 (DNF) – – 91 pts

12th BEL 1 Henri Demesmaeker – – (DNF) 24.0 13.0 16.0 (UFD) DPI1 DPI1 15.0 8.0 7.0 – – 108 pts

13th ITA 969 Giovanni Fantasia – – 14.0 18.0 15.0 13.0 13.0 13.0 (DNF) 8.0 14.0 (20.0) – – 108 pts

14th GER 27 Alex Meister – – (DNF) (DNF) 14.0 19.0 11.0 16.0 16.0 10.0 13.0 11.0 – – 110 pts

15th DEN 77 Tom Bojland – – 11.0 6.0 DPI3 DPI3 DPI3 11.0 12.0 (DNF) (DNF) 21.0 – – 112 pts

A-Class Classic Europeans – Final Leaders (30 entries)



1st AUS 31 Scott Anderson – – (6.0) 2.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 (4.0) 1.0 2.0 2.0 – – 10 pts

2nd ESP 72 Gustavo Doreste – – 2.0 3.0 3.0 2.0 (4.0) 1.0 4.0 (6.0) 3.0 – – 18 pts

3rd GER 121 Moritz Weis – – 1.0 1.0 2.0 5.0 8.0 (DNC) (DNC) 1.0 1.0 – – 19 pts

4th ESP 5 Enrique Cornejo – – (11.0) 6.0 4.0 3.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 (19.0) 8.0 – – 27 pts

5th SWE 59 Alberto Farmesi – – (12.0) 5.0 5.0 11.0 3.0 3.0 5.0 (13.0) 6.0 – – 38 pts

6th GBR 18 Hugh Macgregor – – 3.0 7.0 (10.0) 6.0 5.0 (8.0) 8.0 5.0 5.0 – – 39 pts

7th SUI 56 Bruno Bidermann – – 5.0 8.0 7.0 9.0 7.0 (DNC) (DNC) 4.0 10.0 – – 50 pts

8th POL 2 MarekZebrowski – – (15.0) 11.0 8.0 14.0 6.0 5.0 3.0 (15.0) 7.0 – – 54 pts

9th ITA 75 Francesco Mainero – – 4.0 (DNF) 11.0 8.0 17.0 (DNC) 7.0 9.0 4.0 – – 60 pts

10th ITA 7 Alessandro Rosi – – (14.0) 14.0 6.0 7.0 (15.0) 6.0 6.0 14.0 9.0 – – 62 pts

11th SUI 44 Mathieu Verrier – – 9.0 13.0 14.0 10.0 13.0 (DNC) (DNC) 3.0 14.0 – – 76 pts

12th AUS 27 Ian Michie – – (17.0) (18.0) 12.0 16.0 12.0 10.0 9.0 7.0 12.0 – – 78 pts

13th GER 100 Christian Stock – – 7.0 9.0 17.0 12.0 14.0 (DNC) (DNC) 10.0 11.0 – – 80 pts

14th BEL 54 Philippe Muyzers – – 16.0 12.0 13.0 21.0 10.0 (DNC) (DNC) 8.0 20.0 – – 100 pts

15th ESP 29 Francisco Javier – – (DNF) 23.0 16.0 19.0 9.0 7.0 (DNC) 16.0 15.0 – – 105 pts

