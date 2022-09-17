2022 A-Cat Europeans – Four Championship Titles decided on Lake Garda

-
- A-Cat European Open Champion – Steve Brewin AUS
- A-Cat European Champion – Mischa Heemskerk NED
- A-Cat European Classic Open Champion – Scott Anderson AUS
- A-Cat European Classic Champion – Doreste ESP
Australian Steve Brewin won the last race of the 2022 A-Cat European Open fleet to secure the Open Championship Title.
Holland’s Mischa Heemskerk was the top scoring European, placing second in the Open and is the 2022 A-Cat European Champion.
Third in the Open and finishing second in European Championship was Jakub Surowiec of Poland, with Tymoteusz Bendyk of Poland third in the European Championship.
In the Classic fleet the Open Championship winner was Scott Anderson of Australia and the European Champion Gustavo Doreste of Spain.
Second in the Classic European Championship was Moritz Weis of Germany and third Enrique Cornejo of Spain.
The event was sailed on Lake Garda hosted by the Circolo Vela Arco.
A-Class 2022 Open Europeans – Final Leaders (62 entries)
1st AUS 4 Steve Brewin – – 2.0 3.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 (5.0) 1.0 (NSC) 2.0 1.0 – – 12 pts
2nd NED 7 Mischa Heemskerk – – 1.0 1.0 2.0 (4.0) 2.0 1.0 4.0 (5.0) 3.0 3.0 – – 17 pts
3rd POL 41 JakubSurowiec – – 3.0 (7.0) 3.0 2.0 (7.0) 3.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 – – 17 pts
4th AUS 88 Darren Bundock – – (7.0) 4.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 2.0 3.0 2.0 5.0 (DNF) – – 31 pts
5th POL 15 Tymoteusz Bendyk – – 4.0 2.0 4.0 3.0 (6.0) 4.0 6.0 (NSC) 4.0 4.0 – – 31 pts
6th ESP 11 Manuel Calavia – – 5.0 (9.0) 6.0 7.0 8.0 6.0 5.0 4.0 6.0 (DSQ) – – 47 pts
7th ITA 13 Lamberto Cesari – – 6.0 (10.0) 8.0 6.0 4.0 9.0 (DNF) 6.0 7.0 6.0 – – 52 pts
8th NED 33 Thijs Visser – – 9.0 5.0 9.0 8.0 3.0 8.0 (15.0) (NSC) 11.0 RDG – – 58 pts
9th ESP 19 Juan Luis Paez – – 8.0 8.0 7.0 (11.0) 9.0 7.0 8.0 3.0 (12.0) 8.0 – – 58 pts
10th POL 101 Andrzej Senkus – – 12.0 11.0 11.0 9.0 10.0 (21.0) 10.0 DPI1 (DPI3) 5.0 – – 76 pts
11th FRA 2 Emmanuel Dode’ – – 15.0 16.0 12.0 10.0 12.0 10.0 7.0 (DSQ) 9.0 (DNF) – – 91 pts
12th BEL 1 Henri Demesmaeker – – (DNF) 24.0 13.0 16.0 (UFD) DPI1 DPI1 15.0 8.0 7.0 – – 108 pts
13th ITA 969 Giovanni Fantasia – – 14.0 18.0 15.0 13.0 13.0 13.0 (DNF) 8.0 14.0 (20.0) – – 108 pts
14th GER 27 Alex Meister – – (DNF) (DNF) 14.0 19.0 11.0 16.0 16.0 10.0 13.0 11.0 – – 110 pts
15th DEN 77 Tom Bojland – – 11.0 6.0 DPI3 DPI3 DPI3 11.0 12.0 (DNF) (DNF) 21.0 – – 112 pts
A-Class Classic Europeans – Final Leaders (30 entries)
1st AUS 31 Scott Anderson – – (6.0) 2.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 (4.0) 1.0 2.0 2.0 – – 10 pts
2nd ESP 72 Gustavo Doreste – – 2.0 3.0 3.0 2.0 (4.0) 1.0 4.0 (6.0) 3.0 – – 18 pts
3rd GER 121 Moritz Weis – – 1.0 1.0 2.0 5.0 8.0 (DNC) (DNC) 1.0 1.0 – – 19 pts
4th ESP 5 Enrique Cornejo – – (11.0) 6.0 4.0 3.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 (19.0) 8.0 – – 27 pts
5th SWE 59 Alberto Farmesi – – (12.0) 5.0 5.0 11.0 3.0 3.0 5.0 (13.0) 6.0 – – 38 pts
6th GBR 18 Hugh Macgregor – – 3.0 7.0 (10.0) 6.0 5.0 (8.0) 8.0 5.0 5.0 – – 39 pts
7th SUI 56 Bruno Bidermann – – 5.0 8.0 7.0 9.0 7.0 (DNC) (DNC) 4.0 10.0 – – 50 pts
8th POL 2 MarekZebrowski – – (15.0) 11.0 8.0 14.0 6.0 5.0 3.0 (15.0) 7.0 – – 54 pts
9th ITA 75 Francesco Mainero – – 4.0 (DNF) 11.0 8.0 17.0 (DNC) 7.0 9.0 4.0 – – 60 pts
10th ITA 7 Alessandro Rosi – – (14.0) 14.0 6.0 7.0 (15.0) 6.0 6.0 14.0 9.0 – – 62 pts
11th SUI 44 Mathieu Verrier – – 9.0 13.0 14.0 10.0 13.0 (DNC) (DNC) 3.0 14.0 – – 76 pts
12th AUS 27 Ian Michie – – (17.0) (18.0) 12.0 16.0 12.0 10.0 9.0 7.0 12.0 – – 78 pts
13th GER 100 Christian Stock – – 7.0 9.0 17.0 12.0 14.0 (DNC) (DNC) 10.0 11.0 – – 80 pts
14th BEL 54 Philippe Muyzers – – 16.0 12.0 13.0 21.0 10.0 (DNC) (DNC) 8.0 20.0 – – 100 pts
15th ESP 29 Francisco Javier – – (DNF) 23.0 16.0 19.0 9.0 7.0 (DNC) 16.0 15.0 – – 105 pts
Related Post: