2022 Star Class Worlds – Race 5 squeezes the podium places

Friday’s Race 5, the penultimate battle of the 2022 Star Worlds, saw the 12 knot breeze easing and scoreboard pressure rising.

Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise (USA), the 2019 Bacardi Cup winners, took the race 5 win to move into second place with 16 pts, three points off leaders Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi of Italy on 13 pts.

Six points now cover the four leading teams going into the final day.

Negri and Lambertenghi discarded their 16th place to retain the lead but with the discard now in play, face increased pressure from Paul Cayard and Frithjof Kleen who finished ninth, and discarded an earlier 19th to move into third place with 17 pts.

In fourth place are Croatia’s Tonci Stipanovic and Tudor Bilic who discarded their 18 from Friday to remain podium contenders with 19 pts.

Jack Jennings and Pedro Trouche USA move into fifth overall after an eighth place finish, just outside the podium place group with 26 pts, and in sixth are Denmark’s Jorgen Schoenherr and Markus Koy after a fifth place in race 5.

The deciding race 6 for the 100th Anniversary Star World Championship title and podium places is scheduled to get underway at 12:00 hours Saturday, 17 September.

2022 Star Class World Championship – Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (84 entries)

1st ITA 2021 Diego Negri / Sergio Lambertenghi – – 2 2 5 4 16 – – 13 pts

2nd USA 1999 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise – – 11 4 8 3 1 – – 16 pts

3rd USA 1988 Paul Cayard / Frithjof Kleen – – 3 3 19 2 9 – – 17 pts

4th CRO 1991 Tonci Stipanovic / Tudor Bilic – – 1 7 3 8 18 – – 19 pts

5th USA 8464 Jack Jennings / Pedro Trouche – – 37 11 2 5 8 – – 26 pts

6th DEN 8532 Jorgen Schoenherr / Markus Koy – – 12 1 23 19 5 – – 37 pts

7th NOR 2017 Eivind Melleby / Joshua Revkin – – 35 14 7 6 14 – – 41 pts

8th USA 2009 George Szabo / Guy Avellon – – 31 9 1 7 25 – – 42 pts

9th POL 2019 Mateusz Kusznierewicz / Bruno Prada – – 10 5 4 85/DNF 26 – – 45 pts

10th USA 1958 Jim Buckingham / Phil Toth – – 5 16 24 20 6 – – 47 pts

11th GER 8446 Hubert Merkelbach / Kilian Weise – – 47 27 6 13 3 – – 49 pts

12th USA 1981 Tomas Hornos / Mauricio Bueno – – 29 8 10 11 22 – – 51 pts

13th CRO 1952 Marin Misura / Tonko Barac – – 4 85/UFD 18 9 24 – – 55 pts

14th USA 1957 Jud Smith / Remi Hutchins – – 16 15 14 12 27 – – 57 pts

15th USA 2006 John Dane III / Tim Ray – – 28 23 12 15 10 – – 60 pts

16th USA 1994 Arthur Anosov / David Caesar – – 27 10 32 14 12 – – 63 pts

17th USA 1956 Luke Lawrence / Andrew Macrae – – 41 19 41/SCP 1 7 – – 68 pts

18th ARG 1986 FABIAN MAC GOWAN / Javier Siro – – 21 21 17 10 48 – – 69 pts

19th USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Brad Nichol – – 6 12 27 26 33 – – 71 pts

20th USA 1961 Brian Ledbetter / Brian Terhaar – – 54 6 9 85/DNS 4 – – 73 pts

