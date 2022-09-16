J/70 European Championship Day 4 – Jonathan Calascione is new leader

After seven races, Britain’s Jonathan Calascione on Calypso takes the overall lead of the J/70 European Championship.

Calascione who leads overall and the One Pro field with James Peters on board, finished fourth in race 7 for a total of 41 pts.

Only four of the top ten finished in single figures in the day’s only race.

Richard Witzel of the USA drops to second after a tenth place finish with 43 pts and in third is leading Corinthian Ahmet Eker of Turkey on 53 pts.

Holding fourth is Laura Grondin of the USA after a seventh place finish, now with 55 pts.

Up into fifth is Britain’s Nick Phillips with 74 pts.

In sixth is Friday’s race winner, Vamos of Tim Ryan of Australia with 83 pts

2022 J/70 European Championship – Leaders after race 7, 1 discard (88 entries)

1st GBR CALYPSO CALASCIONE Jonathan – ONE P 6 17 20 8 5 1 4 – – 41.00 pts

2nd USA ROWDY WITZEL Richard – OPEN 2 6 32 18 1 6 10 – – 43.00 pts

3rd TUR EKER KAYMAK EKER Ahmet – COREN 7 2 5 63 10 10 19 – – 53.00 pts

4th USA DARK ENERGY GRONDIN Laura – OPEN 3 29 11 7 4 23 7 – – 55.00 pts

5th GBR CHAOTIC PHILLIPS Nick – OPEN 13 4 14 1 17 25 27 – – 74.00 pts

6th AUS VAMOS RYAN Tim – ONE P 12 11 6 40 25 28 1 – – 83.00 pts

7th ESP MARNATURA FREIRE FARIA Enrique – COREN UFD 14 37 2 9 8 20 – – 90.00 pts

8th ITA ACINA SAILING TEAM ACINAPURA Paolo – OPEN 27 7 30 4 11 18 24 – – 91.00 pts

Full results available here . . .