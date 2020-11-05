British Marine statement – What the Marine Industry should know as England starts a second lockdown

As England starts a 4-week lockdown, British Marine has been seeking clarity from the UK Government on how the new restrictions will impact our members and the leisure marine sector.

During a meeting with DEFRA officials on Monday 2 November, British Marine was informed that no sector specific guidance would be produced and instead, individual businesses should interpret and comply with high level government guidance published on the Gov.uk website.

DEFRA officials have stated they do not consider private individuals visiting their boats for maintenance or winterisation purposes as an essential activity for leaving their primary place of residence.

DEFRA has confirmed that under PART 4 of the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (England) (No. 4) Regulations 2020, a member of the public can pay a business to maintain their boat on their behalf during the lockdown.

DCMS has not as yet confirmed that recreational boating can be part of an outdoor exercise regime, however some Harbour Authorities are permitting the visiting and use of recreational craft and British Marine supports this position until clear Government guidance says otherwise.

British Marine understands that members seek clear unambiguous guidance and that is why we will continue to press the UK Government for further, sector specific guidance.

However, until that is forthcoming, our current interpretation of the regulations is as follows:

Areas of industry where workers cannot work from home can stay open with COVID-19 secure protocols in place. This would allow boatyards to provide maintenance and winterisation services

Chandleries and other non-essential retail will need to close for the 4-week period but can continue with click and collect and delivery services

Passenger vessel operations (unless being used for essential transport), charters and hire boat operations will need to stop operations for the 4-week period

Brokerage and boat showrooms will need to close to the public for the 4 weeks. The regulations specifically say "showrooms and other premises, including outdoor areas, used for the sale or hire of caravans, boats or any vehicle which can be propelled by mechanical means, and car washes."… should close.

The restrictions do not prevent such businesses from remaining open to respond to orders or order queries either through a website or otherwise by on-line communication, by telephone or by post – See the BM/YBDSA joint statement for yacht brokers here

Marinas can remain open, however, no overnight stays are allowed on boats except for residential berth holders (where the boat is their primary residence) or for business purposes. Toilets and showers can remain open for site users.

For the above reasons, access and access control systems may remain open however, marinas should remind their berth holders to adhere to Government rules for England requiring people to stay at home, except for specific purposes. A full TYHA statement can be found on the BM website here

All the latest COVID-19 advice and guidance from British Marine, visit British Marine microsite here . . .

