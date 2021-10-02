Italian teams dominate Melges 24 opening day in Trieste

After three races sailed at the final event of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series, Melgina (1-1-2) is the early leader with four points.

Followed by three Corinthian teams: Alberto Venuti’s Skorpios (4-5-7, 16 pts) in second, Arkanoe by Montura (10-6-1, 17 pts) third.

White Room (2-10-6, 18 pts) is fourth with Black Seal (3-11-4, 18 pts) rounding up top five, tied on points.

Seventeen Melges 24 teams, from five nations, are competing for the final ranking points at the final event of the 2021 Melges 24 European Sailing Series, which opened on Friday at the Barcolana week regatta in Trieste, Italy.

Paolo Brescia’s Melgina, from Italy, leads overall after taking two wins and second place on the first day.

Best GBR is Black Seal (see image) of Richard Thompson in fifth place.

Melges 24 European Sailing Series Trieste – Leaders afte 3 races (18 entries)

1st ITA793 Melgina Paolo Brecia – – 4 pts

2nd ITA454 Skorpios Alberto Venuti – – 16 pts

3rd ITA809 Arkanoe Sergio Caramel – – 17 pts

4th GER677 White Room Luis Tarabochia – – 18 pts

5th GBR822 Black Seal Richard Thompson – – 18 pts

6th ITA405 IIGrigio David Tomasin – – 24 pts

7th ITA579 Desttiero Davide Rapotez – – -24 pts

8th GBR694 Gill Race Team James Peters – – 25 pts

9th SLO564 Pac-Man Alan Mahne kalin – – 25 pts

10th DEN426 Sonic Stefano Lapo – – 28 pts