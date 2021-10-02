Fireball and 505 events on hold at Hayling Island

Strong wind and sea-state conditions have forced the Fireball UK Nationals and 505 Eurocup events taking place at Hayling island SC to be cancelled for Saturday 2 October.

With wind strength of upto 30 knots and gusts of 35 knots early Saturday, it was decided to cancel all racing for the day. Racing for both events will be completed on Sunday if conditions allow.

Both events have already lost a day of racing (Thursday) but did manage to complete three races on Friday.

Overall leader in the Fireball Nationals are Matt Burge and Dan Schieber from Poole YC, who have a four point lead from Chips Howarth and Vyv Townend of Bough Beech SC – Details available here . . .

Leading the 505 Eurocup are Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrand from Netly SC, with a one point lead from Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe of Tynemouth SC – Details Available Here . . .