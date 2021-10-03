Winning day for Brits at Melges 24 in Trieste

The British teams of Richard Thompson and Miles Quinton picked-up all three race wins on day 2 of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series in Trieste.

Paolo Brescia’s Melgina (5,3,4) hangs onto his lead, reduced to just one point, as Black Seal (3,1,1) with helm Stefano Cherin and Gill Race Team (1,2,5) with James Peters helming, move into second and third places.

With three more races possible, the championship is still wide open to decide the winners of the Trieste regatta as well the winners of the 2021 European Sailing Series.

Melges 24 European Sailing Series Trieste – Leaders after 6 races (18 entries)

1st ITA793 Melgina, Paolo Brecia – – 11 pts

2nd GBR822 Black Seal, Richard Thompson – – 12 pts

3rd GBR694 Gill Race Team, Miles Quinton – – 17 pts

4th GER677 White Room, Luis Tarabochia – – 17 pts

5th ITA809 Arkanoe, Sergio Caramel – – 19 pts

6th ITA454 Skorpios, Alberto Venuti – – 29 pts

7th ITA405 IIGrigio, David Tomasin – – 33 pts

8th SLO564 Pac-Man, Alan Mahne kalin – – 41 pts

9th ITA579 Desttiero, Davide Rapotez – – 41 pts

10th ITA538 Ariel, Desiro Damiano – – 43 pts

Full results available here . . .