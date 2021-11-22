RC44 spoils go to Team Aleph and Team Aqua

Hugues Lepic’s Team Aleph finished as they started . . . Leading the 44Cup Calero Marinas in Lanzarote.

Pavel Kuznetsov’s Atom Tavatuy won the only race completed, but the Rombelli-steered Team Aleph won the 44Cup Calero Marina Lanzarote by a resounding 14 points after just seven races.

Within the bigger picture of the 2021 44Cup season’s title, the competition was as close as usual.

Going into this event, Chris Bake’s World Championship winning team on Team Aqua were leading by two points from Ceeref.

A highly uncharacteristic last place in Sunday’s only race dropped Team Aqua back to fourth, with Ceeref in third, but tied on points.

Sadly, with the wind down to 3-4 knots and after a long wait, the expected final showdown race was cancelled, and the 2021 44Cup title went to Chris Bake’s Team Aqua.

The 44Cup resumes in 2022 with five events scheduled.

44CUP OVERALL RANKING 2021 (after five events)

1st United Kingdom – TEAM AQUA – 3 1 3 1 4 – 9 pts

2nd Slovenia – CEEREF powered by HRASTNIK 1860 -1 4 2 4 3 – 10 pts

3rd France – ALEPH RACING – 5 5 1 5 1 – 12 pts

4th Monaco – CHARISMA – 7 2 4 2 7 – 15 pts

5th Russia – ATOM TAVATUY – 4 6 5 7 2 – 17 pts

6th Sweden – ARTEMIS RACING – 8 3 7 3 8 – 21 pts

7th Russia – TEAM NIKA – 2 7 8 6 9 – 24 pts

8th United Kingdom – PENINSULA RACING – 6 8 6 8 6 – 26 pts

9th Russia – ARTTUBE – 10 10 10 8 5 – 35 pts

44CUP CALERO MARINAS RANKING (After seven race)

1st France – ALEPH RACING 1 2 4 4 1 2 4 – 18 pts

2nd Russia – ATOM TAVATUY 9 1 7 1 8 5 1 – 32 pts

3rd Slovenia – CEEREF powered by HRASTNIK 1860 4 8 1 2 7 3 7 – 32 pts

4th United Kingdom – TEAM AQUA 2 3 2 6 3 7 9 – 32 pts

5th Russia – ARTTUBE 3 5 3 9 4 6 3 – 33 pts

6th United Kingdom – PENINSULA RACING 5 6 6 8 2 8 2 – 37 pts

7th Monaco – CHARISMA 8 9 5 3 9 1 6 – 41 pts

8th Sweden – ARTEMIS RACING 6 4 9 7 5 4 8 – 43 pts

9th Russia – TEAM NIKA 7 7 8 5 6 9 5 – 47 pts

