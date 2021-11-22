RC44 spoils go to Team Aleph and Team Aqua

Hugues Lepic’s Team Aleph finished as they started . . . Leading the 44Cup Calero Marinas in Lanzarote.
Pavel Kuznetsov’s Atom Tavatuy won the only race completed, but the Rombelli-steered Team Aleph won the 44Cup Calero Marina Lanzarote by a resounding 14 points after just seven races.
Within the bigger picture of the 2021 44Cup season’s title, the competition was as close as usual.
Going into this event, Chris Bake’s World Championship winning team on Team Aqua were leading by two points from Ceeref.
A highly uncharacteristic last place in Sunday’s only race dropped Team Aqua back to fourth, with Ceeref in third, but tied on points.
Sadly, with the wind down to 3-4 knots and after a long wait, the expected final showdown race was cancelled, and the 2021 44Cup title went to Chris Bake’s Team Aqua.
The 44Cup resumes in 2022 with five events scheduled.
44CUP OVERALL RANKING 2021 (after five events)
1st United Kingdom – TEAM AQUA – 3 1 3 1 4 – 9 pts
2nd Slovenia – CEEREF powered by HRASTNIK 1860 -1 4 2 4 3 – 10 pts
3rd France – ALEPH RACING – 5 5 1 5 1 – 12 pts
4th Monaco – CHARISMA – 7 2 4 2 7 – 15 pts
5th Russia – ATOM TAVATUY – 4 6 5 7 2 – 17 pts
6th Sweden – ARTEMIS RACING – 8 3 7 3 8 – 21 pts
7th Russia – TEAM NIKA – 2 7 8 6 9 – 24 pts
8th United Kingdom – PENINSULA RACING – 6 8 6 8 6 – 26 pts
9th Russia – ARTTUBE – 10 10 10 8 5 – 35 pts
44CUP CALERO MARINAS RANKING (After seven race)
1st France – ALEPH RACING 1 2 4 4 1 2 4 – 18 pts
2nd Russia – ATOM TAVATUY 9 1 7 1 8 5 1 – 32 pts
3rd Slovenia – CEEREF powered by HRASTNIK 1860 4 8 1 2 7 3 7 – 32 pts
4th United Kingdom – TEAM AQUA 2 3 2 6 3 7 9 – 32 pts
5th Russia – ARTTUBE 3 5 3 9 4 6 3 – 33 pts
6th United Kingdom – PENINSULA RACING 5 6 6 8 2 8 2 – 37 pts
7th Monaco – CHARISMA 8 9 5 3 9 1 6 – 41 pts
8th Sweden – ARTEMIS RACING 6 4 9 7 5 4 8 – 43 pts
9th Russia – TEAM NIKA 7 7 8 5 6 9 5 – 47 pts
Related Post: