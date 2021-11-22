M32 Worlds – Convexity smash the competition for title win

Convexity defends M32 World Championship title

The M32 World Championships came to an exciting close on Sunday as Convexity smashed the competition with three races to spare on the warm waters of Miami, Florida.

Despite Convexity’s regularity at the top of the podium in the last year, there were some doubts going into this most recent competition. Helm Don Wilson erased those doubts with his commanding win this week.

“We just focused on constantly getting better and finding little ways of getting the boat faster.” he said.

Team Catapult, driven this week by Anthony Kotoun, finished second. Catapult is usually driven by Joel Ronning, but the rest of the team stepped up to fill his absence this week.

The comeback story of the regatta was Inga From Sweden.

Richard Goransson’s team consistently chipped away over the course of the regatta, gaining places every day to finish third overall.

2021 M32 World Championship – Final

1st Convexity – Don Wilson 14 2 14 15 – – 45 pts

2nd Catapult – Anthony Kotoun/ Joel Ronning 16 5 34 30 – – 85 pts

3rd Inga from Sweden – Richard Goransson 33 4 27 26 – – 90 pts

4th Midtown – Larry Phillips 24 1 36 37 – – 98 pts

5th Pursuit – Bill Ruh 36 6 36 23 – – 101 pts

6th Bliksem – Pieter Taselaar 36 11 27 31 – – 105 pts

7th Gravedigger – James Prendergast 35 3 42 35.4 – – 115.4 pts

8th Surge – Ryan McKillen 23 7 46 40 – – 116 pts

9th Convergence – Jennifer Wilson 30 10 22.4 54 – – 116.4 pts

10th Vikings – Hakan Svensson 44 11 48 54.6 – – 157.6 pts

11th Leeloo – Harold Vermeulen 41 8 61 51 – – 161 pts