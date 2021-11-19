First 44Cup win to Team Aleph

The 44Cup Calero Marinas Lanzarote, final and deciding event of the 2021 44Cup, got off to a difficult start Thursday.

Eventually only one race was completed, won by Hugues Lepic’s Team Aleph.

In this there was a tight-run battle between Hugues Lepic’s Team Aleph, John Bassadone’s Peninsula Racing and surprisingly, newbie 44Cup team Valeriya Kovalenko’s ARTTUBE.

Chris Bake and Team Aqua benefitted from a massive flier out to the right side of the course. Finding marginally improved pressure there pulled the reigning RC44 World Champions up to second place, but the move was unable to advance them far enough to catch Team Aleph, which won what would prove to be today’s only race.

With Michele Ivaldi calling tactics as usual and an otherwise regular Team Aleph crew, standing in for helmsman Hugues Lepic at this regatta is Italian Alessandro Rombelli.

Racing continues Friday when it is hoped conditions will be marginally improved.

44CUP CALERO MARINAS RANKING (After one race)

1st. France ALEPH RACING – 1

2nd. United Kingdom TEAM AQUA – 2

3rd. Russia ARTTUBE – 3

4th. Slovenia CEEREF powered by HRASTNIK 1860 – 4

5th.United Kingdom PENINSULA RACING – 5

6th. Sweden ARTEMIS RACING – 6

7th.Russia TEAM NIKA – 7

8th.Monaco CHARISMA – 8

9th.Russia ATOM TAVATUY – 9