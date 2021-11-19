49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 Worlds – Gimson and Burnett poised for title

Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet remain steadfast in second place after 12 races in the Nacra17 World Championship.

New leaders on day 4 are Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei (7,3,1) of Italy with 42 points, then Gimson and Burnet (3,7,6) on 45, and in third place Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer (12,9,1) of Germany with 49pts

In the 49er event, Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken (7,9,5) of Holland retain the lead 52 points.

Tim Fischer and Fabian Graf (5,16,7) are second on 54 points and in third place are Kévin Fischer Guillou and Noé Delpech of France with 58 points

Not a good day for the two British crews, Jack Hawkins and Chris Tomas are in 14th place and James Peters and Fynn Sterritt 24th.



In the 49erFX event Odile van Aanholt and Elise Ruyter (5,5,2) sailed back into the overall lead with 49 points.

They now have a six point lead over Helene Naess and Marie Ronnington (3,20,5) of Norway on 55 points.

In third are Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (11,1,9) of Brazil with 61 points

Nacra17 World Championship – Leaders after 12 races, 1 discard (15 entries)

1st ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI 7 1 3 – – 42 pts

2nd GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 3 7 6 – – 45 pts

3rd GER 3 Paul KOHLHOFF and Alica STUHLEMMER 12 9 1 – – 49 pts

4th FRA 51 Tim MOURNIAC and Lou BERTHOMIEU 8 2 4 – – 54 pts

5th FIN 27 Sinem KURTBAY and Akseli KESKINEN 1 10 8 – – 60 pts

6th ITA 5 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI 9 11 11 – – 61 pts

7th ARG 29 Mateo MAJDALANI and Eugenia BOSCO 11 5 2 – – 73 pts

8th NED 505 Laila van der MEER and Bjarne BOUWER 5 4 14 – – 82 pts

9th AUT 97 Laura FARESE and Matthäus ZÖCHLING 4 6 7 – – 83 pts

10th SWE 439 Emil JÄRUDD and Hanna JONSSON 2 8 10 – – 95 pts

49er World Championship – Leaders after 12 races, 1 discard (36 entries)

1st NED 49 Bart LAMBRIEX and Floris van de WERKEN 7 9 5 – – 52 pts

2nd GER 13 Tim FISCHER and Fabian GRAF 5 16 7 – – 54 pts

3rd FRA 44 Kévin FISCHER GUILLOU and Noé DELPECH 4 7 1 – – 58 pts

4th USA 84 Ian BARROWS and Hans HENKEN 3 10 10 – – 65 pts

5th POL 19 Dominik BUKSAK and Szymon WIERZBICKI 2 2 12 – – 66 pts

6th AUS 112 Otto HENRY and Miles DAVEY 22 11 2 – – 67 pts

7th DEN 7 Frederik RASK and Jakob PRECHT JENSEN 10 1 23 – – 68 pts

8th POL 42 Łukasz PRZYBYTEK and Paweł KOŁODZIŃSKI 6 5 15 – – 68 pts

9th GER 22 Jakob MEGGENDORFER and Andreas SPRANGER 19 14 9 – – 72 pts

10th POL 164 Mikołaj STANIUL and Jakub SZTORCH 1 8 4 – – 73 pts

11th IRL 99 Robert DICKSON and Sean WADDILOVE 17 3 22 – – 75 pts

GBR:

14th GBR 17 Jack HAWKINS and Chris TOMAS 8 13 (UFD) – – 89 pts

24th GBR 5 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT 20 22 19 – – 125 pts

49erFX World Championship – Leaders after 12 races 1 discard (22 entries)

1st NED 65 Odile van AANHOLT and Elise RUYTER 5 5 2 – – 49 pts

2nd NOR 26 Helene NÆSS and Marie RØNNINGEN 3 20 5 – – 55 pts

3rd BRA 12 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 11 1 9 – – 61 pts

4th FIN 40 Ronja GRÖNBLOM and Veera HOKKA 10 19 4 – – 69 pts

5th USA 3 Stephanie ROBLE and Maggie SHEA 17 3 14 – – 81 pts

6th CAN 707 Georgia and Antonia LEWIN-LAFRANCE 1 12 8 – – 82 pts

7th ESP 21 Patricia SUÁREZ and Maria CANTERO 6 2 11 – – 85 pts

8th BEL 240 Isaura MAENHAUT and Anouk GEURTS 2 6 6 – – 91 pts

9th FRA 503 Lara GRANIER and Amélie RIOU 14 8 7 – – 92 pts

10th ITA 247 Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI 12 7 16 – – 100 pts

GBR

18th GBR 713 Eleanor KEERS and Sophie AINSWORTH 9 13 20 – – 173 pts