Convexity leads M32 World Championship

Convexity lead, Midtown moves onto podium on day two of M32 World Championship

Larry Phillips Midtown did well to stay clear of carnage and win the only race of the day moving into third position overall.

While Convexity of Don Wilson extended their overall lead to five points by finishing second.

Gravedigger, helmed by Jimmy Prendergast, and Inga From Sweden, driven by Richard Goransson, finished in 3rd and 4th respectively showing just how deep the fleet is.

Day two of the M32 World Championships in Biscayne Bay, Florida began with calm winds, bright skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. Race committee attempted an on time start, but squalls forced the fleet back to shore to await safe racing conditions.

After that first race another squall the race committee cancelled the rest of the racing for the day.

M32 World World Championship – After 2 races

1st 16 C Convexity Don Wilson 14 2 – – 16 pts

2nd 36 P Catapult Anthony Kotoun/ Joel Ronning 16 5 – – 21 pts

3rd 60 C Midtown Larry Phillips 24 1 – – 25 pts

4th 63 C Surge Ryan McKillen 23 7 – – 30 pts

5th 44 C Inga from Sweden Richard Goransson 33 4 – – 37 pts

6th 42 C Gravedigger James Prendergast 35 3 – – 38 pts

7th 21 C Convergence Jennifer Wilson 30 10 – – 40 pts

8th 65 C Pursuit Bill Ruh 36 6 – – 42 pts

9th 69 C Bliksem Pieter Taselaar 36 11 – – 47 pts

10th 82 C Leeloo Harold Vermeulen 41 7 – – 48 pts

11th 68 C Vikings Hakan Svensson 44 11 – – 55 pts