49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 Worlds – All change for Day 3

It was all change for the Leaders in the three Olympic class fleets on day 3 of the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 World Championships in Oman.

In the Nacra17 Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer (2,5,2) of Germany take the lead with 27 points.

They are two points ahead of Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet (4,2,5) who claim back second place, with overnight leader Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Frascari (2,4,1) of Italy now in third place on 30 points.

In the 49er event, Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken (2,2,5) of Holland take a four point lead with 31 points.

Tim FischerR and Fabian Graf (6,6,3) are second on 35 points and in third are Jakob Meggendorfer and Andreas Spranger (6,4,11) with 38 points – both of Germany.

Ireland’s Robert Dickson and Sean Waddiove remain in fourth on 41 points.

Britain’s Jack Hawkins and Chris Tomas are in 13th place and James Peters and Fynn Sterritt 20th, both making the gold fleet cut.

In the 49erFX Helene Naess and Marie Ronnington (7,11,1) of Norway take the lead with 36 points.

They are just one point ahead of the Dutch pair, Odile van Aanholt and Elise Ruyter (3,10,9).

Third are Ronja Gronblom and Veera Hokka of Finland tied on 40 points with Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze.

It was an emotional day for local crew Musab Al Hadi with Waleed Al Kindi who moved into 25th place and qualified for the Gold fleet in a first for Oman at a 49er World Championship.

The pair have been sailing 49er for almost a decade, and became quite emotional upon realizing their effort had secured them this milestone.

The achievement was even sweeter to occur on Oman National Day, a celebration of the founding of modern Oman on the Sultan’s birthday.

Day 4 marks the beginning of gold fleet, where the top 25 49er teams will race off for the championship. Gold fleet racing is likely to make a big impact on the overall results due to the larger number of boats in the fleet, and the higher quality.

Nacra17 World Championship – Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (15 entries)

1st GER 3 Paul KOHLHOFF and Alica STUHLEMMER 2 5 2 – – 27 pts

2nd GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 4 2 5 – – 29 pts

3rd ITA 5 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI 1 6 7 – – 30 pts

4th ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI 3 3 1 – – 31 pts

5th FRA 51 Tim MOURNIAC and Lou BERTHOMIEU 9 7 4 – – 40 pts

6th FIN 27 Sinem KURTBAY and Akseli KESKINEN (UFD) 4 3 – – 41 pts

7th ARG 29 Mateo MAJDALANI and Eugenia BOSCO 10 1 6 – – 55 pts

8th NED 505 Laila van der MEER and Bjarne BOUWER 11 11 12 – – 61 pts

9th SWE 436 Ida SVENSSON and Marcus DACKHAMMAR 6 8 8 – – 65 pts

10th AUT 97 Laura FARESE and Matthäus ZÖCHLING 5 13 10 – – 66 pts

49er World Championship – Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (36 entries)

1st NED 49 Bart LAMBRIEX and Floris van de WERKEN 2 2 5 – – 31 pts

2nd GER 13 Tim FISCHER and Fabian GRAF 6 6 3 – – 35 pts

3rd GER 22 Jakob MEGGENDORFER and Andreas SPRANGER 6 4 11 – – 38 pts

4th IRL 99 Robert DICKSON and Sean WADDILOVE 2 6 13 – – 41 pts

5th USA 84 Ian BARROWS and Hans HENKEN 12 1 1 – – 42 pts

6th AUS 112 Otto HENRY and Miles DAVEY 10 8 7 – – 42 pts

7th POL 42 Łukasz PRZYBYTEK and Paweł KOŁODZIŃSKI 4 7 (UFD) – – 42 pts

8th DEN 7 Frederik RASK and Jakob PRECHT JENSEN 9 3 8 – – 45 pts

9th FRA 44 Kévin FISCHER GUILLOU and Noé DELPECH (UFD) 4 9 – – 46 pts

10th POL 19 Dominik BUKSAK and Szymon WIERZBICKI 14 1 12 – – 50 pts

GBR:

13th GBR 17 Jack HAWKINS and Chris TOMAS 7 15 10 – – 53 pts

20th GBR 5 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT 4 16 2 – – 67 pts

49erFX World Championship – Leaders after 9 races 1 discard (22 entries)

1st NOR 26 Helene NÆSS and Marie RØNNINGEN 7 11 1 – – 36 pts

2nd NED 65 Odile van AANHOLT and Elise RUYTER 3 10 9 – – 37 pts

3rd FIN 40 Ronja GRÖNBLOM and Veera HOKKA 5 1 10 – – 40 pts

4th BRA 12 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 2 4 11 – – 40 pts

5th USA 3 Stephanie ROBLE and Maggie SHEA 10 2 5 – – 51 pts

6th CAN 707 Georgia and Antonia LEWIN-LAFRANCE 1 12 8 – – 61 pts

7th FRA 503 Lara GRANIER and Amélie RIOU 9 13 2 – – 63 pts

8th ESP 21 Patricia SUÁREZ and Maria CANTERO IZQUIERDO 6 15 3 – – 66 pts

9th ITA 247 Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI 12 7 12 – – 69 pts

GBR:

19th GBR 713 Eleanor KEERS and Sophie AINSWORTH 18 22 19 – – 131 pts