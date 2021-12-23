SailGP Sydney Video Action

Planetsail’s Matt Sheahan looks at the Australia SailGP event in Sydney

There was no doubting that the pressure was on, but no one expected just what was about to take place.

With the end of the SailGP 2021-22 season in sight and a $1million dollar race just a few months away at the San Francisco finale, the action ramped up . . .



Tom Slingsby’s Australia SailGP team delivered under the pressure, winning their home Sail Grand Prix in Sydney to book a place in the Season 2 Grand Final in San Francisco.

Their 55 points is enough to guarantee the Aussies a spot in the all-important Championship decider in San Francisco over 26 and 27 March 2022.

The final race at the last event of the season is the Grand Final – this is a race in which the highest ranked teams in the overall season leader board go head-to-head to win the US$1 million prize and be crowned SailGP 2021/22 Champions.

