Rolex Sydney Hobart – Hall and Scholten inaugural two-handed division winners

Jules Hall and Jan Scholten took an impressive win on IRC, ORCi and PHS in the inaugural two-handed division.

Along with 16 other entries, the pair made Rolex Sydney Hobart Race history when they started the race on Hall’s J/99, Disko Trooper_Contender Sailcloth.

The two Sydney sailors crossed the finish line in Hobart, the second two-hander to do so, behind Rob Gough and John Saul’s Sidewinder.

Both looked happy with their lot in life as they won the race’s first ever two-handed trophy, awarded to the winner on IRC.

Hall’s boat is called Disko Trooper for Rudyard Kipling’s Captains Courageous lead character, Disko Troop. Added at the end is the name of Scholten’s company and sponsor of the J/99.

Jules: “We ran a watch system – we learned we had to do that in the Cabbage Tree Island Race – we hadn’t had a watch system for that race.”

“Having said that, we had to hand steer most of the way (628 nautical miles worth). I didn’t want to admit it to myself, but you are basically sailing single-handed to Hobart.”

“I would definitely do the race again with Clogs, yes. And it’s definitely really special to be part of the inaugural event.”

