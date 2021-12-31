Sydney Hobart Race – Ichi Ban wins third Tattersall Cup

Matt Allen’s TP52, Ichi Ban, is winner of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race for a third time, so will yet again have its name engraved on the Tattersall Cup.

He and Ichi Ban will join two greats of sailing in winning three times – Freya (Trygve and Magnus Halvorsen) overall winner in 1963, 1964 and 1965 and Love & War (Peter Kurts and then Simon Kurts) 1974, 1978 and 2006.

“To win with Ichi Ban a third time is unbelievable. It’s always better, ideally, not to go into the room to decide,” the yachtsman said.

He was referring to two protests against Sam Haynes’ Celestial (including one from Ichi Ban), which finished with a better time, but received a penalty in the protest room and so dropped to second overall to Allen’s boat.

“Rules are a critical part of our sport,” Allen said. “But we had a great neck-and-neck race with Celestial – all the way to Hobart. I completely understand why they would be upset. It was certainly a tussle between the two of us and Quest, until Quest dropped off the back and it was just us and Celestial.”

